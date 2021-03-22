No. 11 Penn State may have piled on the goals in its 4-1 win over Michigan Sunday, but its defensive showing proved just as important.

The Nittany Lions went toe-to-toe with the Wolverines, a team that had scored 11 combined goals in its two previous contests against Michigan State and Maryland.

Michigan looked primed to continue its attacking dominance when forward Lilly Farkas put her team ahead in the 12th minute on a perfectly placed long range effort.

That was nearly the extent of the maize and blue’s offensive success through the rest of the match, however.

Seconds later, a penalty kick at the other end allowed Sam Coffey to equalize for Penn State, and the Nittany Lions eventually added three more goals to complete the rout.

While Penn State’s back line has struggled at times this season, that wasn’t the case Sunday as it neutralized attack after attack produced by the Wolverines.

Last-ditch slide tackles, close 1-on-1 marking and even goal-line clearances highlighted the Nittany Lions’ showing of defensive tenacity.

Goalkeeper Kat Asman didn’t make a single save in the game’s first half, but the redshirt sophomore totaled seven stops in the latter 45 minutes.

Coach Erica Dambach detailed the Nittany Lions’ defensive gameplan, which included tasking outside backs Maddie Myers and Ellie Wheeler with shutting down Michigan’s dangerous wingers Meredith Haakenson and Nicki Hernandez.

“I thought both [Myers and Wheeler] were exceptional today,” Dambach said.

Michigan’s Sarah Stratigakis assisted on Farkas’ goal, but otherwise, Penn State held the senior midfielder in check for most of the 90 minutes.

“We tried to clog things up in the midfield — not allow Stratigakis to find the ball — and when she did, good things happened for them. But I think we did a good job of keeping her off the ball,” Dambach said.

Cori Dyke, a habitual defensive midfielder, filled in at center back for Kerry Abello, who was injured in Thursday’s win against Minnesota.

Along with freshman Eva Alonso, the pair left Michigan’s attack without an answer and also became the base for Penn State’s own offense.

“[Dyke] is a really good soccer player. She has never played center back; she stepped in seamlessly. Between her and Eva, they obviously handled some very good forwards, but they were the ones that started our attack,” Dambach said. “They were the ones that led us to break Michigan’s pressure.”

Although Coffey’s main contributions were her goal and two assists, the midfielder often found herself in the defensive third and had a lot of praise for her teammates’ efforts on the other side of the ball.

“[Dyke] stepped up big time at center back, Devon [Olive] and I were dropping down into deeper positioning more than we’re used to,” Coffey said. “I think everyone just stepped up, did their job and did exactly what they were told to do and more.”

Forward Payton Linnehan scored two goals, but she and fellow winger Rachel Wasserman also contributed on defense, tracking back to disrupt the Wolverines’ forward runs.

“It’s tough going up and down, but we also do well with communicating and our midfielders can help us out,” Linnehan said. “We all just want to get the job done, so however we have to do that, we’re going to do it.”

After the Nittany Lions extended their unbeaten run to seven games, Coffey exuded confidence in her team’s ability to demonstrate a complete performance and gain momentum with just three games remaining in the regular season.

“We knew exactly what we needed to do. We stuck to our defensive gameplan and were really disciplined in our defending, especially one-on-one defending,” Coffey said. “We were just gritty, and I think that’s something we're building on a little bit more every game — it’s just that blue collar mentality that we try to champion so well.”