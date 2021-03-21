In Sunday’s win over Michigan, Penn State’s offensive might was on full display and had a devastating effect when combined with how the maize and blue decided to line up.

Finishing with four goals while allowing just one, Penn State didn’t overlook the Wolverines — even when it was up big in the second half.

“They’re a team that we have nothing but the utmost respect for and actually play a lot like,” senior midfielder Sam Coffey said. “What’s interesting is it was two pretty similar systems clashing and going against one another.”

This similarity was apparent early on in the game, but as time went on one clear difference between the two sides became abundantly apparent.

Both Michigan and Penn State pressed in numbers and attempted to stifle one another as each team tried to transition possession into the final third of the field.

The Wolverines opted for an expansive approach to possession. Michigan coach Jennifer Klein had her team using up the entire width of the field to open up a compact blue and white defense.

The highlight characteristic of the maize and blue’s tactical setup was its commitment to a full-field high press.

Michigan held its line, much like Penn State likes to, beyond half field any time the ball was near the endline or for goal kicks.

In theory, this tactic could have disrupted Penn State in the heart of the field and choked off any opportunities for the Nittany Lions to attack or escape their own half.

But the Wolverines’ conviction to press high was undermined by a powerful Penn State counter attack.

The blue and white would win the ball back in its own half and immediately spring forwards Ally Schlegel, Payton Linnehan or Rachel Wasserman into foot race against a backtracking Michigan defense.

“I think our transition into attack was the difference today,” coach Erica Dambach said. “In particular, Payton Linnehan, I thought was tremendous with her work and quality of finishing.”

The sophomore winger Linnehan scored a brace with a goal coming at the end of the first half and at the start of the second.

Both goals came after fastbreaks in transition where the Nittany Lions caught the Wolverines out repeatedly.

After the game, Linnehan said there was a very specific plan in place for the midfielders like Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri to immediately send the attackers to quickly score in transition.

The key element to making the counter attack so effective was the midfield duo of Coffey and Tagliaferri, who combined for three assists and a goal in the match.

“It’s hard to talk about Sam without talking about Frankie, and the two of them controlled this game,” Dambach said. “They were both very good on the counter. Sam was able to find a few players in that counter attack, but I thought Frankie was dangerous as well.

“I think they are a two-headed monster right now coming out of our midfield.”

The midfield duo put its team in prime position to score, but it was the forwards who marked the game with deadly accuracy.

Much like last week’s game against Minnesota, the Nittany Lions were out shot by their opponent but it was the home team that finished off its chances.

Penn State scored four of its seven shots on target with Linnehan only shooting twice and scoring both.

“It is really fun to be a midfielder for [the Penn State attack] because you know they’re going to make runs that you want to play a ball to, they’re going to capitalize on opportunities and that’s exactly what they did today,” Coffey said.

“I feel very thankful to have such good soccer players in front of me to pass to.”

