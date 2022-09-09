In a tale of two halves, Penn State fought an ugly battle to ultimately come out victorious over Liberty.

In the first frame, the Nittany Lions scored a quick tally and dominated for the first 15 minutes. By the end of the half, the blue and white left the field fighting for its life as the Lady Flames crawled their way back into the game.

When the second half rolled around, the visiting squad kicked things off strong, with an early score of their own.

Senior midfielder Cori Dyke touched on the fact the team wasn’t all there throughout the game.

“Going into halftime, we knew it was a decently slow start for us,” Dyke said. “We had to look ourselves in the mirror and tell ourselves, even if it’s ugly, we have to grind out a win, and that’s what we did.”

With its foot on the gas, the blue and white couldn’t seem to find the right play in the dying minutes of the game — well at least until it was given a corner in the 82nd minute.

With the fans out of their seats, USC transfer Penelope Hocking was called back into the game to take the kick. Hocking took advantage of a wide open Dyke, playing the straight to her at the top of the box. The rest was history, as Dyke secured her first career goal in a major way, leading her team to the finish line.

No. 5’s game is all about teamwork and propelling her squad to the next level, and her ability to do just that, nearing the end of a back-and-forth match, was a moment she won’t forget.

“It’s just surreal… being able to run over and celebrate with my teammates, that’s what matters the most to me,” Dyke said. “It was so exciting to get my first goal on Jeff and to have it be the game-winner tonight to close out our nonconference play.”

Penn State had to dig deep to find a way to square one in the back of the net, as its opponent was knocking on the door of its second goal.

How the Nittany Lions were able to do just that, and get one last goal to win the game, is a gift Dyke and company will take.

“Our response when we get scored on is really special,” Dyke said. “I think it’s something that makes us unique, even compared to previous teams that we’ve had here. It lights us a fire under us, but we never get too down on ourselves. It just gives us that added push to go get the next one.”

The fourth-year midfielder has been a standout ever since she entered the gates of Happy Valley, starting every game she’s played since entering as a freshman. There’s little doubt Dambach saw immense potential in Dyke en route to developing the player she is today.

After seeing Dyke score her first career goal for the team, Dambach couldn’t sound much prouder of the player she’s become.

“Cori Dyke’s the franchise,” Dambach said. “We go through her. And, as you can see tonight, sometimes she plays all sorts of different roles, but ultimately… the play goes through her. We go as she goes.”

The Littleton, Colorado, native has never been much to dazzle on the stat sheet, tabulating just two points in her first three years, but not every athlete has to score at a high clip to make an impact.

In the preseason, Dyke had hopes that her senior year would be the one to finally get a goal on the scoreboard, but she obviously never knew for sure if it would happen. This year, she’ll look to set a new ceiling with the team, as it has depth that — if used properly — could prove deadly to opponents.

“We know we have the talent. We know we have the commitment to our tactics,” Dyke said. “It's just believing that it’s gonna come, which it did [Friday].”

With a handful of talent Penn State has at its disposal, Dambach doesn’t want that to be wasted, but rather utilized in a unifying way.

The blue and white’s head coach knows her players have the talent to compete at a high level, but only time will tell if they’ll follow through with that potential.

“I think our ability to use our talent and use our depth will be our greatest strength or what pulls us apart,” Dambach said. “We’ve got depth, but now they’ve got to start coming together.”

Dambach said playing three consecutive away games was draining for the team, and added its upcoming break is much-needed before facing Indiana on its home turf.

Dyke went into further detail about the team’s plan for the off-week, one it’ll use to get re-energized before its next match on Sept. 18.

“We’re going to use that to recover, go over film, look to fine tune some things,” Dyke said. “[We] learn from this game, learn from [our] past opponents, and then it’s all eyes on Indiana.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE