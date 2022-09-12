As the NWSL regular season draws toward a close, so too does the athletic year for some Penn Staters.

Here’s a check-in on a few Nittany Lions who made the jump to the pros.

Sam Coffey

After transferring from Boston College in 2019, Sam Coffey was a bonafide star at Penn State.

In three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Coffey tallied 25 goals to go along with 30 assists. She became the 50th player in NCAA Division I history to score 40 goals and 40 assists in a playing career.

Since graduating last year, the New York native has kept busy on the pitch, including on the international stage.

Coffey has been involved with Team USA for several years, playing on the U-18 team and captaining the U-19 and U-20 teams. Coffey hit a new career milestone in September, making her first career appearance with the senior team.

The 23-year-old most recently played the full 90 minutes in an international friendly against Nigeria. Former Nittany Lion goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was also present as a substitute but never played.

In the NWSL, Coffey has been a difference-maker in her rookie season with Portland Thorns FC.

The second-round draft choice made 15 starts with the team, earning an assist while hitting on 82.8% of her passes.

With Portland sitting atop the league tables, Coffey should have plenty more soccer on the horizon.

Marissa Sheva

A gifted two-sport athlete during her time as a Nittany Lion, Marissa Sheva played midfield for the women’s soccer team in the fall and a middle-distance runner on the track and field team in the spring.

Across 60 career starts on the soccer pitch, Sheva notched 13 goals and nine assists as a Nittany Lion, including three game-winning goals during her senior season.

After graduating, Sheva briefly played in Primera División, the top league in Spain. She returned to the states in 2020 with Utah Royals FC during the NWSL’s Challenge Cup.

Sheva’s newest home is with the Washington Spirit, where she signed as a coronavirus replacement player June 3.

Now on the active roster, the former Nittany Lion has made six appearances. After undergoing hip surgery the year prior, the Spirit gave Sheva an opportunity to play high-level soccer again.

Ellie Jean

Defender Ellie Jean was rated as the No. 5 player in the 2015 recruiting class by Top Drawer Soccer when she committed to Penn State and certainly did not disappoint in Happy Valley.

From Day 1, the Coventry, Connecticut, native was rock solid with the blue and white’s back four. The Big Ten All-Freshman selection started 21 games and claimed six assists during Penn State’s 2015 National Championship run.

The ace defender appeared in 100 total games with the Nittany Lions in her four-year stint with the team.

Rather than enter the 2019 NWSL Draft, Jean took her talents overseas, signing with PSV Eindhoven, one of the largest clubs in the Netherlands. The then-22-year-old made four Champions League appearances with the club, facing some of the top players in the world.

Jean would eventually join the NWSL after all, inking a deal with NJ/NY Gotham FC on Jan. 31.

Jean has played 13 games with the team, which lies at the bottom of the league table this year.

Kaleigh Riehl

Another member of the 2015 championship squad, Kaleigh Riehl had a career to remember with the blue and white.

Riehl started 101 games in her career, anchoring the Penn State backline that achieved an astonishing 49 shutouts during that four-year span.

The Fairfax Station, Virginia, native reeled in the accolades as a Nittany Lion, including a first-team All-American nod and a Big Ten Defender of the Year honor.

Since graduating, Riehl has played for four teams in her three years as a pro. She was selected 11th overall by Sky Blue FC in the 2020 NWSL Draft, then loaned to Paris FC in France, later selected in the 2020 Expansion Draft by Racing Louisville and finally landed with San Diego Wave FC in the 2022 Expansion Draft.

Riehl has enjoyed a fruitful first season with the Wave. The defender has made 18 appearances and scored a goal this season on a team that is primed to make the postseason.

