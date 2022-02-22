A former Penn Stater was called up to an active NHL roster for the first time Tuesday.

Forward Brandon Biro was recalled by the Buffalo Sabres from the Rochester Americans, the squad's AHL affiliate. The former Nittany Lion could make his debut as soon as Wednesday against Montreal.

We have recalled Brandon Biro from @AmerksHockey. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 22, 2022

While Biro was called up to the team's taxi squad earlier in the season, the former Nittany Lion has yet to make his official debut at the highest level.

Biro ranks third on the Americans in scoring, registering 36 points in 39 AHL games this season.

The four-year Nittany Lion left Penn State as the program's fourth all-time leading scorer.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE