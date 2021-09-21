Sunday marked the start week of Big Ten play after a couple of weeks of nonconference competition.

The first week showed what Big Ten soccer is all about with upsets and games that shook up the predicted conference standings.

Coming into the season, Penn State was the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten preseason’s poll with Rutgers just behind it.

On the first Sunday of conference action, the two top teams clashed to decide which was the best in the Big Ten.

Aside from the top two dogs, there were other matchups with teams that have a shot at winning the Big Ten.

Here are the major storylines from the first Sunday of Big Ten play.

Rutgers rules the Big Ten

The biggest game of the first slate of Big Ten games came when the then-No. 8 Nittany Lions head to New Jersey to take on then-No. 16 Scarlet Knights.

The game was a stalemate in the first half with neither team being able to find the back of the net when the two teams headed to the locker room.

When the second half got underway, though, both teams started taking more risky opportunities to put their squad up first.

Offensively, Rutgers won in the first half putting up three more shots than Penn State, and that momentum carried into the second half.

The Scarlet Knights got on the board first with a strike from sophomore forward Sam Kroeger in the 63rd minute, giving her five goals on the season.

Kroeger has the second-most goals on the team for Rutgers, chasing down teammate, and former Penn State player, senior midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri who has seven.

However, the No. 8 team in the nation would not back down.

The Nittany Lions would answer quickly as senior forward Rachel Wasserman scored just five minutes later.

Penn State struggled the entire game with fouls, and one came back to bite them late in the game.

In the 81st minute, the Nittany Lions fouled a Rutgers attacker in the box awarding the home team a penalty kick. The Scarlet Knights’ sophomore midfielder Becci Fluchel kept her composure and score the go-ahead goal.

With the win over Penn State, Rutgers becomes the team to beat in the Big Ten. Next up for the top team in the conference is Michigan, which squeaked out a win in overtime.

Michigan’s nail-biter in Ann Arbor

In the Big Ten preseason poll, Michigan was the No. 4-ranked team in the conference.

Overall, the maize and blue is tied for the best overall record out of any Big Ten team at 7-1-1.

In Week 1, Michigan had an easier matchup on paper against Illinois.

However, it seemed as though the Wolverines stooped down to Illinois’ level. The Illini came into the game unranked and were ranked No. 9 in the Big Ten preseason polls.

Illinois got on the board first in the opening two minutes and had Michigan on its heels for the remainder of the game.

The Wolverines tied the game late in the second half with less than ten minutes left in the match.

The matchup headed into overtime, and Michigan snapped back into shape. The Wolverines’ sophomore forward Sammi Woods scored in the 106th minute for her second goal of the season.

Woods’ goal was all it took to put the game away for Michigan. The Wolverines won’t have any time to breathe as their next matchup is with Rutgers, which pulled off an upset over the top-ranked team in the Big Ten.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten

Ohio State took on Maryland and picked up a close win, giving the Buckeyes a 6-3 record on the season. They remain unranked in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

Michigan State headed to Indiana and managed to keep its undefeated season alive, although the Spartans have two draws on the season, totaling their record to 6-0-2.

Purdue won in convincing fashion against Nebraska 3-1, making it four wins in a row for the Boilermakers.

Iowa also took down Northwestern in a tight contest, 2-1, tying the Hawkeyes with Michigan for the best overall record in the Big Ten at 7-1-1.

