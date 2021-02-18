The consensus around the Big Ten is that Penn State could be in for a successful 2021 campaign.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten's preseason coaches poll. Additionally, three members of the team were named to the players to watch list.

The blue and white earned this distinction after being ranked as the No. 13 team in Top Drawer Soccer's preseason national rankings.

Along with slotting Penn State at No. 1, the Big Ten named Kerry Abello, Sam Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri as players to watch during the 2021 season.

The Big Ten poll put the blue and white's first opponent of the season, Rutgers, at No. 4 in the standings.

Penn State is scheduled to take on the Scarlet Knights tomorrow at 12 p.m. in Piscataway, New Jersey.

