In its 3-1 win against Michigan State, Penn State’s substitutes once again played a key role.

The Nittany Lions earned their fourth victory in a row as one of the blue and white’s substitutes notched the game-winning goal.

Only four of the starting outfield players actually played all 90 minutes of Sunday’s match at Holuba Hall.

Coach Erica Dambach called on six different players to come off the bench, and of those players, sophomore forward Jordan Canniff and freshman attacker Elle Kershner saw nearly a full half’s worth of game time.

Prior to this game, both teams competed in Thursday matches and were given only three days to recover.

Michigan State actually made two more substitutions than the blue and white, but it was the Penn State bench that made the difference.

Dambach named several substitutes that made important impacts on Sunday’s game, but singled out Kershner for her individual effort and an all-important goal.

“Devon Olive played some really good minutes and has been over these last couple weeks,” Dambach said. “Jordan Canniff showed some versatility, we found her in the wide space up top as well. [She] did a lot of work for us.

“And then Elle Kershner, obviously, with the third goal of the game. I thought her work rate was tremendous so I thought across the board those game changers did a really nice job for us, and are proving to be the difference in a lot of these games right now.”

Michigan State put pressure on Penn State with a high line for most of the game, which disrupted the Nittany Lions’ possession and removed the fluidity in the blue and white’s passing.

Off the bench, Kershner not only brought fresh legs to the match but several dangerous runs that turned into shooting opportunities for the freshman.

Canniff, Kershner and sophomore striker Angela Aguero came off the bench and forced the Spartan defenders to play a more honest defensive line that took away from Michigan State’s ability to play a high press.

Kershner’s third goal of the game served not only as the nail in the coffin for the Spartans, but it was the first goal of her Penn State career.

Three freshmen actually started against Michigan State for the Nittany Lions.

Freshmen Ellie Wheeler and Eva Alonso have made themselves regulars in the backline, but in Katherine Asman’s absence due to injury, Katie Evans was forced to step into goal for Penn State.

The freshman goalkeeper out of San Diego, California, conceded a goal and recorded a single save against the Spartans.

Frankie Tagliaferri, who scored Penn State’s second goal, noted just how important it is to have a strong bench this season. During the pandemic, every team needs a ready bench in case a player is dropped from the squad.

In a regular fall season of women’s soccer, most freshmen are not able to come in and bring an immediate impact on the team outside of giving the starting players time to rest.

Dambach deduced that the delayed spring season has been the major reason for these freshmen players to make such a meaningful impact this year.

“Now these [freshmen] are coming in and changing the game because they know our system, they understand the concepts, they're able to do what we need them to do and also bring their level of individual quality,” Dambach said. “That's what we're seeing from Ellie Wheeler and Eva Alonso.

“You're starting to see them play with a little more freedom because they're not having to overthink the game, which is what happens with most freshmen, and that's directly attributed to the fact that they were with us all fall and invested and leaned into their development.”

