After an up-and-down road trip, the Nittany Lions fell yet again at home.

Penn State lost in overtime by a score of 3-2 to Rutgers.

Kerry Abello opened the scoring with her fourth goal of the season. Ally Schlegel was able to force a key turnover in the slippery conditions and set up the winger for a simple finish in the 22nd minute.

The Nittany Lions maintained the momentum, retaining 58 percent of possession in the first 45 minutes.

The second half picked up right where it left off, with Penn State continuing to control the tempo of the match.

However, the Scarlet Knights found the equalizer against the run of play in the 63rd minute when forward Brittany LaPlant broke free from her defenders in the Penn State penalty area, firing a powerful shot past Amanda Dennis at the near post.

With the score level, the match became much more even. Rutgers took the lead in the 86th minute, as Jenna Sayers beat Haislip in the back, slotting the ball in the back of the net as Dennis came off her line.

It didn’t take long for the Nittany Lions to respond, as they canceled out Rutgers’ go-ahead goal when Abello’s cross heading straight for goal was buried by Schlegel for her ninth goal of 2019.

With the score still tied after 90 minutes, the match proceeded to overtime. Sam Coffey nearly delivered the win for Penn State in the 95th minute, as her long shot from outside the box was just put wide by the fingertips of Meagan McClelland.

In the 102nd minute, Rutgers was awarded a penalty kick and Amirah Ali did not miss, giving the Scarlet Knights the win.

Wet conditions

The two sides were forced to deal with the elements early, as rain tormented the field for most of the first half.

The Scarlet Knights took advantage of the slippery conditions on several occasions including an instance in the 36th minute when they picked the pocket of centerback Caitlin Haislip deep in Penn State’s territory as she lost her footing on the wet turf.

High offensive pressure

The Nittany Lions were able to sustain a high-pressing attack for most of the game. With Kerry Abello pushed up to the left wing position, Penn State displayed a more threatening offensive presence.

The duo of Abello and Payton Linnehan on either side up front proved to challenge the Rutgers back line.

Back and forth

After a first half largely dominated by the Nittany Lions, Rutgers was able to make it interesting later on. The two sides traded blows at each end, responding to each other’s attack with one of their own.

The battle raged on in overtime, as both the Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights threatened in the attack. However, it was Rutgers that triumphed in the end with the winner in overtime.

Penn State now heads on the road for three games beginning with Ohio State on Sunday followed by Indiana and Purdue.