On the heels of a come-from-behind victory against James Madison, Penn State will continue its five-game homestand with a matchup against Oklahoma State.

The Nittany Lions are 4-1-1 on the season and are unbeaten in their last five games.

Penn State will continue to rely on the efforts of its young players, notably redshirt freshman goalkeeper Kat Asman, who stepped up to save a penalty kick in the 73rd minute to preserve the Nittany Lions’ 2-1 lead against James Madison.

With senior netminder Amanda Dennis still sidelined due to injury, Asman will likely start her third straight game between the posts.

Another player to watch is Ally Schlegel, who was recently named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week for her outstanding performances in midfield against West Virginia and James Madison.

The redshirt freshman has scored four goals in four straight games and has been crucial in the center of the park for coach Erica Dambach’s team.

The Nittany Lions will face an undefeated Oklahoma State team that leads the Big 12 with a 4-0-1 record.

The Cowgirls have outscored their opponents 16-2, but will face a ranked team for the first time this season in No. 8 Penn State.

Oklahoma State senior Jaci Jones will be a potential threat in midfield, and is tied for fourth in the conference with her team-leading five goals.

Junior defender Kim Rodriguez was recently named defensive player of the week in the Big Twelve conference following Oklahoma State’s two shutout wins over Central Arkansas and Saint Louis. The Cowgirls have allowed only four goals in five games.

Rodriguez is a crucial part of Oklahoma State’s back line while also boasting an ability to play in midfield.

The matchup with Oklahoma State is the first of two games in four days for the Nittany Lions, as a showdown against No. 4 Virginia looms on Sunday.

Penn State will kick off against the Cowgirls at 7 p.m. under the lights at Jeffrey Field on Thursday night.