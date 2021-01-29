Penn State finally has something to mark on the calendar.

On Jan. 22, the Big Ten conference unveiled an 11-game conference-only slate that starts Feb. 20 and concludes April 3 for the blue and white.

The 19-time conference champion Nittany Lions will kick off their campaign on the road against Rutgers, followed by two more away matchups with Northwestern and Illinois.

The Scarlet Knights, who defeated Penn State 3-2 in overtime in 2019, should serve as an early test, especially considering the Nittany Lions have gone 3-4-3 against Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014.

Three consecutive away games to start the season may seem like an uphill battle. But last season, Penn State found success on the road, evidenced by its 7-2-1 away record.

Six of the Nittany Lions’ 11 games will take place away from home.

Penn State will take Jeffrey Field for the first time March 4 against Indiana, a team the Nittany Lions haven’t fallen to since 1996, when the Hoosiers defeated the blue and white 1-0 in the Big Ten Tournament.

Other notable midseason matchups include a March 21 home meeting with Michigan, one of just three conference opponents to defeat Penn State in 2019 alongside Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Fortunately for Penn State, its regular season schedule does not include reigning Big Ten regular season champion Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Nittany Lions by a score of 1-0 in each of their last two meetings .

As one of the leading programs in the Big Ten, the odds for a top-3 finish are in Penn State’s favor.

The Nittany Lions have historically dominated programs in the heart of its 2021 slate such as Michigan State, who Penn State faces March 7, and against whom it fares 22-5 all time.

Matchups with Ohio State on the road and Minnesota at home follow on March 13 and 15.

The Nittany Lions hold 24-7-1 and 23-5-2 all-time records against the Buckeyes and Gophers, respectively.

At the tail end of its schedule, Penn State will go on the road to take on Iowa and Nebraska March 25 and 28, followed by the concluding match against Maryland April 3 at Jeffrey Field.

The Nittany Lions won matchups with the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers in 2019 and defeated the Terrapins 1-0 in their most recent meeting in 2018.

While Penn State won’t exactly have its work cut out for it in conference play, the lack of nonconference matchups could serve as a disadvantage in relation to the eventual NCAA Tournament slated to take place from April 30 to May 17.

Conference opponents will certainly test the Nittany Lions, but it will be difficult to predict how they might fare against some of the nation’s best outside of the Big Ten.

While the conference undoubtedly features quality soccer, its play hardly compares to the Pac-12, which includes the likes of three-time national champion Stanford, two-time national champion USC and a talented UCLA team.

Back on the east coast, the ACC is no slouch either. The conference is headlined by 21-time national champion North Carolina, two-time national champion Florida State and a consistently strong Virginia program.

In the 2019 regular season, the Nittany Lions were battle-tested by highly-ranked teams like eventual NCAA champion Stanford, as well as then-No.4 ranked Virginia.

Should Penn State come face-to-face with one of the aforementioned powerhouses in the NCAA Tournament, it will be taking on its toughest opponent of the season by a considerable margin.