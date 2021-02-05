Since the last time its squad played a competitive match, Penn State has seen 10 players exit the program due to either graduation or transfer.

In the upcoming 2021 spring season, a handful of new Nittany Lions will be required to step into the spotlight.

Many will be younger players, and they will be expected to make quick work to fill in for the recent departures.

Here are a few key players who could emerge as difference makers this season.

Anna Carson, defender

Hailing from Springfield, Massachusetts, freshman defender Anna Carson enters Penn State having played for the nation’s No. 2-ranked development academy, Oakwood Soccer Club.

While Carson spent her youth career playing midfield, she will be featured in coach Erica Dambach’s roster as a defender.

Carson will likely have an opportunity to stand out in her debut campaign, as Penn State’s former stalwart center back Kaleigh Riehl has since turned pro, leaving the starting spot next to junior Caitlin Haislip up for grabs.

Devon Olive, defender

A season ago, sophomore defender Devon Olive recorded a goal and an assist in 18 appearances as a freshman.

In 2019, she primarily saw the pitch as a winger in midfield. But this season, Olive could see time at outside back due 2019 graduate Ellie Jean leaving the starting spot open.

Olive should be the leading candidate to replace Jean, but could also see significant playing time off the bench.

Either way, it seems a heightened role for the sophomore is on the horizon.

Kat Asman, goalkeeper

In her second year of eligibility at Penn State, redshirt sophomore Kat Asman made five appearances — four of them starts — in goal, backing up then-senior Amanda Dennis in 2019.

With Dennis now in the pros paired with the unexpected medical retirement of would-be redshirt freshman Julia Dohle, Asman finds herself in possession of the starting role.

Her limited experience with the Nittany Lions saw her make 14 saves and concede six goals a season ago.

Given the recent roster turnover on defense, Penn State will need to establish a stable back five. Therefore, large expectations will be put on the Georgia native between the posts.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Jordan Canniff, midfielder

As a freshman in 2019, sophomore midfielder Jordan Canniff started in seven of her 21 appearances, recording one goal and an assist in the process.

With the ability to play anywhere in midfield or up front, Canniff gives Dambach a versatile player to use at her disposal.

The No. 6 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class may not regularly crack the starting lineup in 2021, given the already established presence of seniors Kerry Abello, Sam Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri in midfield. Still, she promises to feature frequently as a substitute.

Eva Alonso, defender/midfielder

In the summer of 2020, Penn State took the opportunity to add some international talent in its roster when it landed defender/midfielder hybrid Eva Alonso.

The newcomer from Spain boasts a wealth of experience both in the top women’s league in her home country, as well as with her youth national teams.

Alonso played with Rayo Vallecano’s first team from 2018-2020, appearing in 41 matches and scoring one goal.

The Madrid native’s experience with the U-17 and U-19 Spanish national teams includes a U-17 World Cup championship in 2018.

While it remains to be seen whether Alonso will feature in defense or midfield, her versatility and top-tier playing experience should lead to early success in Happy Valley.