Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Penn State is no stranger to Big Ten Tournament titles. But after facing early ups and downs in the regular season, claiming another trophy in 2019 was a sweet payoff for the Nittany Lions.

The program’s eighth Big Ten Tournament victory wouldn’t come without a fight, though.

Against Michigan, both teams went back and forth in the first half, each getting seven shots off but not finding the back of the net on any of them.

The first goal of the game went in off of a Nittany Lion, only it went into the wrong net. Freshman Payton Linnehan saw the ball bounce off of her foot and past goalkeeper Amanda Dennis to break the 0-0 tie.

But Linnehan would make up for the error.

First, junior Sam Coffey got the Nittany Lions their first score of the game less than a minute after the mistake, notching a penalty kick goal at 82:34.

Stout defense from both sides afterward forced the game into overtime.

The overtime period wouldn’t last long.

After threatening to score a minute in, Penn State found a second opening and capitalized.

Junior Frankie Tagliaferri sent a pass soaring over the heads of the Wolverine defense to find her teammate Linnehan sprinting downfield. Michigan’s goaltender tried to play the ball but instead saw it chipped over her head by Linnehan for the golden goal.

Congratulations to @PennStateWSOC winning their 8th @B1GSoccer Tournament Title with a 2-1 overtime win against Michigan. pic.twitter.com/XOThDh6gkO — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 10, 2019

The victory was Penn State’s ninth straight. It also gave the Nittany Lions the Big Ten’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, which marked the 25th straight tournament appearance for the team.

Penn State entered the tournament as a No. 4 seed and would win two games before falling to eventual National Champion Stanford.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE