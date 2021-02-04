It has been six years since coach Erica Dambach and Penn State last won a national championship.

The statistics from the 2019 season clearly indicate where the Nittany Lions can improve to return to the national title conversation.

The key metric for any team is to have more tallies in the win column than the loss column.

Over the past six years, the total number of losses for Penn State have steadily increased each season, from only three losses in 2015 to seven in 2019.

But by no means was 2019 a disaster season. The team finished the year as champions of the Big Ten Tournament and ended their regular season on a six-game winning streak.

Despite this, Penn State was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in a 2-0 humbling defeat to that season’s eventual champion, Stanford.

The Pac-12 program took a total of 35 shots, 14 on the blue and white’s goal and were given 13 corner kicks.

The 2019 Nittany Lions finished the match with a single shot off target and forced zero corners.

If Dambach and company want to get past the third round of the NCAA Tournament this spring, here are three key statistics to improve upon to reach national championship form.

1.08

In 2019, Penn State conceded 1.08 goals per game. The season before, and during the 2015 national championship winning season as well, the Nittany Lions only allowed 0.52 goals per game.

The Penn State side of 2018 accumulated a total of 14 clean sheets, but the team only shut out its opponent seven times last season.

Keeping an opponent's offense goalless is a difficult task, and losing a clean sheet can be the result of anything from a wonder goal to a silly goalkeeping mishap.

However, the increase in goals conceded by Penn State was not due to a momentary lapse in concentration, but the symptom of lax defending.

The 2019 season saw opponents get a total of 260 shots and 107 shots on target against the Nittany Lions. This is a 29% increase on shots and a 25% increase in shots on target from the season before.

If Dambach and her team wants to make a tournament run in 2021, it starts with closing down opponents, preventing more shots and conceding less goals.

117

The blue and white forced 117 corner kicks over the course of the 2019 campaign.

The corner kick is one of the more obscure and underappreciated metrics listed on the stat sheet for soccer.

In the absence of advanced possession stats, or any simple possession statistic, the amount of corner kicks a team musters is a fairly rudimentary way of observing a team’s creative efficiency in the attacking third of the field.

The corners of a soccer field are the most dangerous places from which to launch crosses into the opposition's 18-yard box.

A large quantity of corner kicks points to the amount of chances a team spends in the final third and how often a team forces an opposing defender to clear the ball for a set piece rather than hoof the ball upfield.

Penn State only created 117 corner kicks in 2019, which is down from 144 in 2018 and 167 in 2015.

Spending more time in the opposition’s final third allows a team to stamp its authority over the opponent and leads to the domination of more games

Increasing the amount of corner kicks might not be a direct method of amassing more goals across the Nittany Lions’ 2021 season, but there is no question chances created from wide positions will either lead to more scoring chances from crosses or set piece opportunities from a corner kick.

0.31

Ally Schlegel finished 2019 tied for the Big Ten’s top scorer with Wisconsin’s Dani Rhodes at 13 goals.

Rhodes took 71 total shots to reach 13 goals, whereas Schlegel only took 42 shots in three more games than Rhodes.

This means the Penn Stater was scoring 0.31 goals per shot. Meanwhile, Rhodes finished with 0.18 goals per shot.

The redshirt sophomore was scoring at a wildly efficient rate during her debut season in Happy Valley.

Penn State’s second-leading goal-scorer and leader in assists was senior Sam Coffey with 11 goals and 10 assists.

Coffey led the Big Ten with a total of 76 shots and nearly half of those — 48.7% — were on target.

The senior was one of the most creative and unselfish players on the field for Penn State, but still took 28 more shots than her next closest teammate, Frankie Tagliaferri.

If Dambach can get Coffey to feed Schlegel more often in front of goal rather than Coffey shoot herself, the Nittany Lions could see an uptick in goals and high percentage shots.