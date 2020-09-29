Penn State’s forwards took advantage of the opportunity they were given in the 2019 season and established themselves as one of the more formidable offenses in the Big Ten.

The trio of Payton Linnehan, Kerry Abello and Ally Schlegel helped catalyze Penn State's offense a year ago.

Upon her arrival at Penn State, Abello was one of the top defenders in the nation, but her versatile skill set allowed for an easy transition to the forward position.

With the Nittany Lions, the senior Abello has shown the ability to play all over the field as she has registered minutes at not only defender and forward, but also as a midfielder during her collegiate career.

In her sophomore season, Abello started in 19 of the 23 games she appeared in and was tied for the team lead with 19 points, which included seven goals and five assists.

That same season she was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team.

An already talented Abello took a major step forward in 2019 as she started in 24 games and finished third on the team with eight goals.

She proved to be extremely productive in tight late-game situations as three of her eight goals were game-winning shots.

Prior to the 2020 season, Abello was named one of the team’s three captains.

Schlegel was also a force for the Nittany Lions last season and was trouble for any and all opposing defenders.

The forward redshirted her freshman season but went on to start in 24 of her team’s 25 games in 2019.

In her redshirt freshman season, Schlegel led the team with 13 goals, which also tied her for the most in the Big Ten.

Come season’s end, Schlegel was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was named to both the All-Big Ten First Team and the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

In just her first season, Linnehan established herself as one of the top true freshmen players in the country and played a large part in Penn State’s success down the stretch of the season.

Linnehan registered 13 points in 2019 and finished the season with six goals and one assist.

Her four game-winning scores were tied for the team lead.

The freshman forward made her presence known in her first conference tournament.

Linnehan chipped in the winning goal in the conference championship game against Michigan and secured the Big Ten title for the Nittany Lions, and was named the tournament’s Offensive Most Valuable Player.

Kristin Schnurr is another talented forward at coach Erica Dambach's disposal.

Although she missed most of last season with an injury, Schnurr is only one season removed from leading the team in goals with 8 and total points with 19.

Having Schnurr available and fully healthy makes the Nittany Lions’ offense all that more dangerous.

Although Penn State is returning all of its forward starters, keep an eye out for freshman Ellie Wheeler.

Wheeler played club soccer at FC Virginia, which was considered the No. 1 DA program in the country. Upon her early enrollment, she was also recognized as the top goal scorer in the nation.

Wheeler was ranked the 34th best player in the 2020 class as well as the 11th best midfielder.

However, she is currently listed as a forward on Penn State’s roster and may become another Nittany Lion to rely on at the position.

