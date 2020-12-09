PSV Eindhoven and former Penn State defender Ellie Jean has undertaken the first nine months of her professional career with a determination to improve as a soccer player and use her platform to strive for gender and racial equality.

“I want to make a career out of playing, and I feel like that’s really difficult for most women athletes, especially in football, because unless you’re with your national team, you’re not getting much recognition and you’re not making a lot of money,” Jean told The Daily Collegian.

As the United States reckons with its history of racial injustice, Jean has made a point to be involved in the fight for racial equality as a Black woman herself.

“It’s a journey that I’m certainly on right now trying to find my voice in activism and how I can most help others and affect change the way I want to,” she said.

Jean grew up with a single white mother in Coventry, Connecticut, where 94% of residents identify as white.

“I was kind of raised white, I want to say, in terms of I’ve never had to look at the Black side of me,” she said. “I am privileged that I haven’t felt like I’ve been discriminated against because of the color of my skin.”

At the same time, growing up in a predominantly white town and playing a predominantly white sport made Jean feel like an outsider at times, even though she said she has never been overtly discriminated against due to her race.

“I always grew up being one of the only Black people in the classroom, on the field, in a friend group,” Jean said.

“I always feel a little bit Othered and a little bit like on my own island, but I’m used to it, and I wish I wasn’t, because when we start getting used to these things, we don’t really see the problem in it.”

In May, Jean spoke at a Black Lives Matter protest in her hometown, sharing her experiences with racism growing up and encouraging others to use their voices to fight for change.

“That really helped me find my voice and give validation to how I’m feeling. I have felt in the past that it doesn’t apply to me,” she said. “I didn’t always use my voice and I didn’t really even know how to, because I’m still going through my identity and trying to figure out how I identify as a Black woman.”

Jean emphasized the importance of everyone taking a stand against racism.

“Regardless if you’re an athlete, if you’re someone that people will listen to or not, it’s so important to stand up for what you believe in and make this world, and specifically our country, a better place.”

Currently rostered with PSV Eindhoven of the Women’s Eredivisie in the Netherlands, Jean is relishing the opportunity to grow her platform and speak out, while also exploring a new culture and learning a new style of soccer.

In January, while two of her fellow Nittany Lions, Amanda Dennis and Kaleigh Riehl, entered the National Women’s Soccer League College Draft, Jean opted to move to Europe, where the abundance of opportunities in pro soccer made it the perfect place to start her career.

“I really wanted to do it for life experience before I felt like I had to settle down or move somewhere permanently,” Jean said. “These are the years where I can travel and kind of pick myself up and move anywhere at any point, so that was really exciting to me.”

Penn State coach Erica Dambach, under whom Jean played from 2015-2019, was thrilled to see her former player begin her professional career abroad.

“I thought the timing for her was right to go overseas,” Dambach said. "I think what that environment offers is perfect for what she needs in her game right now.”

Riehl, who currently plays for Paris FC on loan from the NWSL’s Racing Louisville FC, expressed her enthusiasm for her former teammate.

“We definitely keep in touch,” Riehl said. "She’s always been such a great friend and I think she’s enjoying her experience there too.”

In January, Jean signed her first contract with FC Nordsjaelland, a semi-professional club in the top flight of women’s soccer in Denmark.

While Jean enjoyed her first taste of European soccer, playing with a semi-professional club had its drawbacks, such as a lack of resources and full-time training staff.

Nonetheless, Jean maintained a positive attitude.

“I knew that the resources weren’t there, but it was still eye-opening to experience it myself,” she said. “You know you’re really doing this because you love it and you’re not in it for any other reason.”

Jean returned to the United States in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and spent the next three months in her hometown.

Despite the distance from her team, Jean maintained her focus by following a workout routine and practicing yoga.

“I kept grinding. I kept trying to stay fit, which I think really helped keep me on track,” she said. “It was nice to get into a routine of working out and keeping that goal in mind of trying to get back overseas.”

Uncertain of her future in Denmark, Jean signed with an agent, who landed her a deal with PSV in May.

She cited the club’s stature in Europe and the opportunity to play in the UEFA Women’s Champions League as her primary reasons for choosing PSV, which will face FC Barcelona for a two-leg matchup in December.

“I’ve always watched the Champions League since I started getting serious about football, so it’s going to be so cool to eventually play in it myself,” Jean said.

She arrived in the Netherlands in July, and after undergoing a two-week quarantine, Jean finally joined her new squad.

Jean reflected on the cultural adjustment she has undergone during her first few months in Eindhoven.

“My first impressions were good. I think it was a little different because I couldn’t automatically see the country and start exploring and meet everybody, so that was a little bit weird, but it was still great,” she said.

From the wide usage of bicycles for transportation to the Dutch culinary extravagance of putting chocolate sprinkles on bread, Jean has taken note of the many cultural nuances between the U.S. and the Netherlands.

“I grew up in a really small farm town, so it’s nice to have more nightlife, restaurants, and retail,” she said. “That’s super fun and I can bike ten minutes and be downtown.”

Jean additionally brought up how her outgoing personality, typical of American soccer, differs from those of her Dutch teammates.

“They just don’t talk as much as back home, so I think that’s really interesting just culturally, it’s not a big part of their game, whereas in the states we were coached to talk nonstop,” she said. “It’s funny because I’ll be in a training session and I can only hear my voice.”

Jean has made five appearances for the club in official competition thus far, totaling 336 minutes on field.

Her experience playing in the Women’s Eredivisie league has helped her grow as a player.

“Every game presents its own challenges and gives us the opportunity to work on a lot, to grow a lot, and to learn about each other,” she said. “I’m really enjoying the trainings and the games.”

On the differences between American and European soccer, Jean mentioned the physicality in the U.S. compared to Europe’s emphasis on a more technical approach to the game.

“You can only do so much physically,” she said. “You need to have the tactical side, you need to be smart in the game and you need to be technical, and I think as American soccer players we just don’t focus on it as much, so that’s what I really wanted to develop.”

Still at the beginning of her career at 23 years old, Jean looks toward the future with the goal of having fun on the pitch, as always.

“You always want to enjoy what you’re doing, so that’s one of my goals all of the time,” she said. “I’m really trying to focus on that and just try to get as good as I can get and hopefully the rest will do itself.”