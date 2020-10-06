If Penn State is to challenge for the Big Ten and NCAA titles, its midfielders will have to build on what they started a year ago.

Led by senior Sam Coffey, who earned first team All-Big Ten honors in 2019, Penn State’s midfield features valuable experience.

Coffey enters her second season with the Nittany Lions after transferring to Penn State from Boston College in 2019.

Last year Coffey patrolled the center of the field and frequently contributed to the team’s attack, scoring 11 goals, which was fourth best in the conference.

When the Nittany Lions found their stride in 2019, a dynamic partnership between Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri blossomed in the attacking third, which contributed to Penn State’s 11-game win streak in the latter half of the season.

Tagliaferri and Coffey each compiled 10 assists, which was tied for second in the Big Ten.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men’s soccer position preview | Which returning midfielder will step up? In a return to national significance, Penn State made the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 2014.

The two midfielders will again be responsible for serving as the creative link between forwards Ally Schlegel, Payton Linnehan, and Kerry Abello.

Sophomore Cori Dyke will be another key piece to the Nittany Lions’ midfield. In her freshman season, she started all 25 games and provided stability in a defensive-midfielder role.

Her distribution from deep in midfield to the likes of Coffey higher up the field was crucial for Penn State’s maintenance of possession and subsequent production further up the field in attack.

The Nittany Lions will be glad to see the return of Shea Moyer, who was sidelined all of 2019 due to injury. The senior started every single game in 2018, scoring eight goals and picking up six assists.

A year ago, the Nittany Lions were aided by performances off the bench from Jordan Canniff, Maddie Myers, and Devon Olive.

In her 21 appearances, seven of them starts, Canniff notched a goal and an assist as a freshman.

Myers was able to score her first goal for Penn State in her 23 appearances in her redshirt freshman season after missing the previous year with a torn ACL.

While Olive is rostered as a defender, her versatility allowed her to take up a role in midfield last year. She made 18 appearances and netted one goal.

In the upcoming season, sophomores Canniff and Olive as well as redshirt sophomore Myers could see their roles elevated.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women’s soccer is maintaining motivation despite postponed season Big Ten Fall sports have been through a whirlwind since the conference postponed competition…

Penn State might also rely on contributions from freshmen Olivia Damico, Natalie Wilson, and Eva Alonso.

Damico, a 3-star recruit from New York, has earned all-state honors twice and was named to the 2019 All-Greater Rochester team.

Wilson was also attributed a 3-star ranking from Top Drawer Soccer. Hailing from Fairfax, Virginia, she has earned all-region and three all-district honors prior to arriving at Penn State.

Alonso is one of two international newcomers on the roster alongside Icelandic defender Maria Fjolnisdottir.

The midfielder from Spain also carries experience as a defender, but has primarily featured as a midfielder for the U-17 and U-19 Spanish national teams, as well as her former club Rayo Vallecano, where she made 40 first-team appearances.

The Nittany Lions will be counting on youth to support its starting midfielders as their newcomers are poised to make an impact