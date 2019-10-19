Penn State will welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to Jeffrey Field for their final home game of the regular season.

The Nittany Lions are back to their winning ways as they have won each of their last four matches, the longest active winning streak in the conference.

After defeating Illinois on Thursday night, Penn State is now 10-6-1 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten. A win against Northwestern would allow the team to even up its home record at 5-5.

The Nittany Lions are currently on their longest winning streak on the season. However, coach Erica Dambach believes that her team still has plenty left in the tank.

“This team is not satisfied,” Dambach said. “We want to take a lot of excitement from these wins but we know that we’re not performing up to our abilities, and so much of that is that we can be that much more dangerous and that much more hardworking.”

Penn State’s Kerry Abello has had the hot hand as of late. The junior from Batavia, Illinois, has scored four goals in her last five games. The Nittany Lions will look to her once again as they try to create as much momentum as they can before the start of the Big Ten tournament.

Northwestern has had a less than stellar 2019 campaign. They will enter play Sunday sporting a record of 5-7-3.

The Wildcats have been a victim of heartbreak lately. Their last two games have gone into overtime and they were unable to come away with a win in either of those contests. They lost to Michigan in overtime and then had to settle for a tie against Ohio State in double overtime.

Penn State will look to leave Happy Valley on a high note before traveling to Nebraska where the team will play its final game of the regular season.

Penn State’s final home game of the year will begin on Sunday at 12 p.m.