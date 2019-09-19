The Penn State-Michigan matchup was just like a video replay of the past few matches for the blue and white — a close defeat with the Nittany Lions simply not clicking when it mattered.

The quality of the players is certainly there, but it was the constant need for rotation that did not allow Penn State to gel properly.

The latest edition of this Nittany Lions team against Michigan saw Kerry Abello return from an injury scare to replace Kate Wiesner, who came off injured against Virginia the past Sunday.

That was the least affected part of Penn State as Ellie Jean, Kaleigh Riehl and Laura Suero started most games.

The competitive environment in a game can never be replicated on the practice field and it showed on the pitch, being the most obvious in the front three.

Coach Erica Dambach had to dish out at least four different versions of a front three in the nine games played. It started out as a Sam Coffey-Frankie Tagliaferri-Abello tandem, and only Tagliaferri remained in the latest match, partnering with Ally Schlegel and Maddie Myers.

Shea Moyer’s absence saw Coffey dropped back into the midfield while Schlegel emerged to take on the goalscoring load. Freshman Payton Linnehan started out the season as the main right winger, but saw her role gradually diminish as the season went on.

Freshman Jordan Canniff and Sophomore Rachel Wasserman are also currently pitching in important minutes.

Coffey, the lynchpin of this offense, recognizes the problem and acknowledges that it is a lingering issue and learning process.

“We have basically a new lineup, every game,” Coffey said. “I think every game we're learning more about people's tendencies and what they do on the ball, or how they move or what pockets they like to go into. So I think that's definitely a learning process.”

Looking at the past five games, it was the little things, of which Dambach preached the most, that hampered the Nittany Lions’ performances.

It was the passes that sailed just behind the recipient, passes that ended up on the wrong foot and some overly-ambitious through balls that stagnated the Nittany Lions’ offensive finishing touches.

It was best exhibited by a golden opportunity with 10 minutes left against Michigan. Tagliaferri earned the ball back in a high press and it ended up right at Schlegel. The red-hot forward played a through ball, thinking that Tagliaferri would follow up and make a run, but the miscommunication ended up benefitting the Michigan defense.

“We’ve got to find our belief right now,” Dambach said. “I think that there is a common belief that we can do this, that we can be better than this. But then when we get out here, you've got to see more of that in terms of going forward and taking chances and taking risks.”

Dambach also occasionally opted for better stability in the back, especially after the troubles on set pieces that burdened the team. That, in turn, limited Penn State in one of its best fortes - playing direct soccer right off of the counter.

Coffey, being one of the leaders of the team, believes the team is making positive strides, but in the end, the process needs time.

“It's still just really knowing who's around us and how we can bring out the best in each other and, you know, each game that gets a little bit better,” Coffey said. “Believe it or not, I think it was better tonight. Of course, it's not the result that we want to get but again, it's just going to make us better.”

Dennis, the co-captain, firmly believes that the team will right its course with the leadership being back intact.

“Yeah, I think we just got to get back into the locker room and start talking to everyone and you know, start getting this Penn State swagger back,” Dennis said.