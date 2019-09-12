No. 8 Penn State's unbeaten streak came to an end at Jeffrey Field on Thursday night.

The Nittany Lions put up a close fight against Oklahoma State but failed to close, losing 2-1 after the Cowgirls buried an overtime goal.

The loss is Penn State's first since the season opener against Stanford.

The Nittany Lions showed their attacking flair early in the game, registering 12 total shots in a highly physical first half.

Penn State’s stellar back line held strong early, neutralizing several dangerous Oklahoma State counter attacks.

Penn State broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when midfielder Ally Schelgel scored a header off of Sam Coffey’s corner kick.

The goal marked the redshirt freshman’s fifth of the season in five straight games, continuing her incredible start to the season.

In the 34th minute, Jaci Jones scored the equalizer for the Cowgirls as a result of a free kick.

Goalkeeper Kat Asman was unable to collect the incoming service as she came off her line, allowing the Oklahoma State midfielder to slot the ball into the bottom right corner for her sixth goal of the season.

The score remained deadlocked at the first half whistle, despite the Nittany Lions possessing the ball a commanding 63 percent of the time.

The action picked up in the second half right where it left off, as the physical battle raged on between the two sides.

The Cowgirls committed a total of 14 fouls, with two players picking up yellow cards.

The Nittany Lions’ defense was tested much more in the second half, notably in the 50th minute, when Gabriella Morgan found herself in a dangerous position in front of goal, but saw her shot blocked.

Subsequently, Julian Lenhardt followed with an effort, which was saved by Asman.

A back-and-forth second half could not separate the two teams, as the game progressed to overtime at a 1-1 stalemate.

The Nittany Lions received a major blow in the 99th minute when Kerry Abello was carried off the field by trainers following a collision with an Oklahoma State player.

The game’s final action occurred in the 102nd minute, as Kim Rodriguez headed a Jaci Jones corner past Asman, delivering the stunning upset win for the Cowgirls.

The Nittany Lions are set for a top ten showdown against No. 4 Virginia at Jeffrey Field on Sunday.