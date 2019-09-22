Penn State finally found its attacking groove.

It looked like the Nittany Lions’ struggles were bound to continue after Michigan State was awarded and converted a penalty early in the match. But a Penn State set-piece goal sparked a momentous offensive outburst and allowed Erica Dambach’s side to break its three-game skid.

Five different players were on the scoresheet this time round, while Frankie Tagliaferri was the catalyst today with three assists.

Tagliaferri was glad to see the team finally gel together on the attacking end.

“I think our team has a lot of talent, we have experienced talent, we have young talent,” Tagliaferri said. “I think it took a couple games to put it together and like coach said, ‘see it, play it’ and I think we came out in the field we work together and that's exactly what we did.”

She also mentioned the flexibility on offense contributing to this outburst.

“I think it's just in practice, we, we practice into the positions, we have a lot of diversity and we can all move around the field, so it's great,” Tagliaferri said. “So other than that, I don't care where I play as long as we're happy as long as we're playing hard, so I'm good with anything.”

Another bright spot of the match was Payton Linnehan. The freshman shined in her minutes on the field as a crafty attacking threat and she finally scored her first collegiate goal today.

“I think the biggest thing was just that belief that we can turn we can go forward and just like trusting each other, especially in the attack, like trusting that that person is going to beat that player get across the play the box,” Linnehan said.

Dambach also made a tactical switch in the first half to further boost the attacking prowess. The introduction of Caitlin Haislip saw Laura Suero shift over to the left back spot and pushed Kerry Abello up to the left wing to wreak havoc.

“Kerry’s been good wherever we put her and Caitlin Haislip’s been really good in the backline for us,” Dambach said. “Kerry has played a lot of left back in her career and she’s comfortable there. I think that’s something that we can continue to look at.”

Abello, who saw herself all over the pitch this game, saw the result as a huge morale boost going into the Big Ten season.

“We faced a lot of adversity so far this season and we've kind of been waiting for that,” Abello said. “That big breakout game where we can get a lot of people on the ball and get goals from different people, different areas of the field. And so to win and to win by a lot, and to also get a lot of our subs in and get them like a few great goals too, it was really good for our team morale.”