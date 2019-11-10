It was a riveting back-and-forth match, but Penn State prevailed.

The Nittany Lions captured their eighth Big Ten Tournament title in program history, defeating Michigan 2-1 in overtime, capping off an excellent run from late in the regular season into postseason play.

The two sides matched each other step for step in the first half, trading spells of possession in the other team’s half.

Michigan nearly opened the scoring in the 25th minute, as center back Caitlin Haislip surrendered possession in her defensive half. Sarah Statigakis tried to put one past Amanda Dennis, who was off her line, but the Nittany Lion keeper came up with a leaping save.

Penn State created several opportunities, notably in the 32nd minute when Sam Coffey picked up the ball at midfield and surged toward the Michigan penalty area and fired a shot that sailed wide left of goal.

The Nittany Lions and the Wolverines both totaled seven shots in the first 45 minutes, with neither side able to make one count on the scoreboard.

The high-intensity, back-and-forth play carried over into the second half, but the Wolverines quickly gained the upper hand, pinning the Nittany Lions back in their own defensive third.

The final 20 minutes of regulation featured electric end-to-end action, as both teams threatened in the attack.

Penn State found a pair of chances in the 69th minute, launching a counter-attack through Frankie Tagliaferri who found Rachel Wasserman on the left side. The forward fired a shot that hit the side netting.

Seconds later, Coffey threatened in the penalty area, finding herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Hillary Beall on the right side, but the Michigan goalkeeper denied the Coffey of the opening goal.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 82nd minute when Michigan’s Raleigh Loughman drove a low cross in front of goal which appeared to be buried by Sura Yekka. The goal was initially called back due to an apparent offside, but a replay revealed that the ball deflected off the foot of Payton Linnehan into the back of the net.

Just a minute later, chaos ensued again, as Tagliaferri drew a foul inside the Michigan 18-yard box, setting up a penalty kick for Coffey, who blasted her shot past Beall in the top left corner.

The match progressed to overtime tied at 1-1, but it didn’t take long for Penn State to seal the victory.

In the 93rd minute, Linnehan found herself in open space with Beall off her line. The freshman produced a picture-perfect chip from outside the 18-yard box for the decisive golden goal.

Following back-to-back clean sheets, goalkeeper Amanda Dennis was solid yet again. The senior tallied six saves, as her performance kept the Nittany Lions in the game from start to finish.

Penn State will now look to ride its nine-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament, as Sunday’s triumph guarantees them a spot among the field of 64 teams.