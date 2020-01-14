The name of Erica Dambach has been synonymous with Penn State after she took over the program in 2007 and led it to new heights, winning an NCAA Championship in 2015 and maintaining a level of consistency throughout her tenure.

The experience and acumen Dambach possesses, in her times as a coach of a college team and also the national team, has also elevated her into the conversation to replace Jill Ellis, one of the winningest coaches in U.S. Soccer history, as Ellis stepped down from the USWNT.

The rumors were put to rest as Vlatko Andonovski was named Ellis’ successor. However, he looked toward the collegiate direction to round out his backroom staff, hiring Dambach as an assistant coach and Wake Forest’s Philip Poole as goalkeepers’ coach.

This should be a win-win situation for both the teams Dambach will be coaching, looking at the bigger picture of the hire and the situation.

It will not be uncharted waters for Dambach either. She served the same role under Pia Sundhage, one of her mentors in coaching, at the same time she took over the Penn State program from 2007 to 2012.

Penn State established itself as a top collegiate program under Dambach, and with her rejoining the international ranks with the USWNT, it will certainly boost the reputation of the program as well.

One factor that will be positively affected is recruiting. Penn State has been bringing in top five-caliber recruiting classes under Dambach and recruiting coordinator Tim Wassell. Having Dambach’s connection with the USWNT will aid in that department, especially with the recruiting game being more and more competitive and time-sensitive with high school freshman/sophomore commits.

On top of that, she has been there and done that in this exact situation — where one would argue it might have been a tougher situation the first time around — and she has weathered it.

A possible concern would be the fact that Dambach will undoubtedly miss time with her USWNT engagement. This might be exemplified during the summer, where the preparation for the Olympics might very well take up a good chunk of summer camp for the 2020 season.

It is the give and take for the position, but the program is still in good hands. Dambach has always put trust in her coaches, be it Ann Cook for more of the attacking side of things, or Wassell in goalkeeping.

It is not the most ideal that Dambach would have to miss time, but this backroom staff at Penn State, where Dambach has repeatedly said she has two other head coaches, is certainly well-equipped to supplement and hold the fort down.

The USWNT, for its slew of successful results since the appointment of Ellis, is in a rather dire situation now despite the talent in its setup.

Dambach obviously has experience serving in the exact same role and it will help Andonovski in the process of easing in, especially with an international tournament on the horizon with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, it’s the youth development that the team could use help with. Although senior team coaches will not oversee the whole USWNT and junior national team operations, the setup does need an injection of emphasis toward the youth with the bulk of its core players in their 30s.

Ellis’ bone to pick has always been her over-insistence on stability, and things are about to change with Andonovski and Milan Ivanovic, who still clinched a playoff spot despite having a depleted and heavily-rotated NWSL squad due to the World Cup, and Dambach, whose college background required consistent tinkering. Andonovski’s inclusion of Stanford sophomore Sophia Smith, the Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the College cup is a good direction to start.

With two sets of collegiate eyes on his staff in Dambach and Poole, one could expect a better perspective in selecting young players, especially in identification camps and the full national team selection, assisting in their development and also helping the team itself out.

In the US Soccer Federation setup, identifying players have never been a problem, it’s all about the development of players.

It does not help when only one coach out of the 12 teams in the junior set up is a full-time employee. The number could be two, and the federation has taken a step in the right direction by hiring Laura Harvey to the U-20 women’s national team the past week, but it is still far from ideal.

Judging from the 2019 World Cup games alone, it is clear that the world is knocking on the door of the United States’ dominance in women’s soccer.

As the game progresses and the foreign club teams get better development stemming with reputation and resources their men counterpart, it will be a daunting task to stay on top and by the looks of it, Andonovski is not afraid of switching things up and places emphasis toward the future as well.

Dambach surely fits the bill as the hire in a win-win move for both parties.