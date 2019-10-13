Fresh off of her 250th win at Penn State, coach Erica Dambach led her team to its third straight road victory.

Penn State defeated Purdue 2-1, improving its overall record to 9-6-1 and 5-3 in Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions wasted no time in getting on the board, as in the 6th minute, Sam Coffey sent a perfectly weighted through ball from the halfway line towards Payton Linnehan, who took a touch and calmly slotted the ball past Purdue’s Marisa Bova for the freshman’s second goal of the season. The assist was Coffey’s fifth of 2019.

Penn State saw a lot of the ball in a rather uneventful first half, but the Boilermakers were able to make things interesting in tying the score just before halftime.

In the 41st minute, Teagan Jones made a run down the left flank into Penn State’s defensive third, skillfully eliminating Maddie Myers before sending in a cross that landed at the feet of Mia Roth. The sophomore finished past Amanda Dennis near the 6-yard box for her first goal of the season.

With the score level at the half, the Nittany Lions restored their lead in the 55th minute when Frankie Tagliaferri found Ally Schlegel inside the penalty area, who proceeded to score her 10th goal of 2019, while Tagliaferri notched her 9th assist of the campaign.

Penn State retained its composure for the remainder of the match, denying the Boilermakers of a late equalizer and picking up the win.

Physicality on display

Particularly in the second half, a heavy presence of physical aggressivity took over the match.

A total of 12 fouls were whistled against the Boilermakers, including one in the 39th minute that warranted the showing of a yellow card to Skylurr Patrick after a collision with Ellie Jean.

Key linkups

Penn State’s mainstays showed up on Sunday, delivering in crucial moments. Tagliaferri and Schlegel, who lead both the Nittany Lions and the Big Ten in assists and goals respectively, notably linked up for the game-winning goal in the second half.

Coffey, who has been a force to be reckoned with in midfield, made her presence known yet again with her beauty of an assist on Linnehan’s opener.

Road warriors

Sunday’s win improves the Nittany Lions’ away record to 6-1-1, a stark contrast to their paltry 3-5 home performance.

Its defeat of the Boilermakers also concluded Penn State’s perfect road trip, throughout which it won all three of its matches, the first two coming against Ohio State and Indiana.

Penn State is the only team in the Big Ten to showcase a better record in its matches away from home than when playing with home-field advantage.

The Nittany Lions will return home to Jeffrey Field on Thursday, Oct. 17 to take on Illinois.