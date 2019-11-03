The transition from regular season to postseason play was no stumbling block for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions extended their winning streak to seven games in emphatic fashion, defeating Iowa 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Penn State’s string of impressive performances has been generated by intricately constructed attacks combined with seamless chemistry in every phase of the game.

However, it was the underclassmen who made the greatest impact against the Hawkeyes.

Linnehan, who was recently named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team, showcased her electric skills yet again, as she put the Nittany Lions ahead in the 21st minute. The winger’s fifth goal of the season was an absolute rocket from outside the box, ricocheting downward off the crossbar before crossing the line.

“I took a touch and just volleyed it in,” Linnehan said. “I mean, I didn’t expect to hit it that well, but I did and it went in, so it was a really good feeling.”

Penn State also relied on the consistent efforts of Rachel Wasserman. The sophomore forward, who habitually subs in for Ally Schlegel, finally found the back of the net in 2019 in arguably what was Penn State’s most important match.

“I just want to do what I can to give my team a two-goal lead so that we could be more comfortable and kind of just play our game,” Wasserman said.

Coach Erica Dambach praised the contributions of the two goalscorers and emphasized the group’s collective efforts.

“[Linnehan and Wasserman] have been knocking all season long and I’m pumped for both of them to get rewarded for all their hard work,” Dambach said, “but overall you see the chemistry really coming together.”

Sophomore centerback Caitlin Haislip has slowly established herself as a stalwart on the back line. After recording just four clean sheets before the regular season finale, Penn State’s defense has held its opponents scoreless for 180 consecutive minutes.

“Our midfield has done a great job, not letting the ball even get to our back line, which has been great,” Haislip said. “I think as the season has gone on, we’ve gotten better and better at it, and just limiting their front players from getting the ball in the first place.”