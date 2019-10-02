Penn State will be welcoming in Rutgers to Jeffrey Field for a potentially momentum-swinging matchup on Thursday.

It will look to shake off its rust in the attack and improve its home record to .500, which is likely way beneath the expectations coming into the season.

The Nittany Lions’ scoring woes continued over the weekend. They have been either shut out or scored only one goal in five of the past six matches.

On the other hand, Rutgers will come into the match with a two-game losing streak, which is its first two losses of the season. Then-No. 19 Wisconsin and Maryland both defeated the Scarlet Knights 2-1 at Piscataway, New Jersey.

Penn State looked good with Kerry Abello up front, but with Kate Wiesner out and Laura Suero’s condition in question, it does not look like it could be a plausible move.

Coach Erica Dambach has also featured multiple front-three players for prolonged periods of time. In the match against Wisconsin, sophomore Rachel Wasserman started up front with Payton Linnehan in a central role and Frankie Tagliaferri on the right.

Penn State simply needs to find a solution and a balance between tinkering and stability, which is easier said than done.

Rutgers is actually in a rather similar situation as the Nittany Lions. Apart from a few blowouts, almost all of the matches have been decided by a single goal. However, the caliber of opponents played was significantly lower than that of Penn State.

A stingy defense helped the Scarlet Knights’ cause, though. They have allowed only six goals in 10 games played, keeping six clean sheets and 0.6 goals allowed per game.

On the offensive end, Amirah Ali and Nneka Moneme lead the team in goals with six and five respectively. Taylor Aylmer and Brittany LaPlant will look to continue their creative roles, registering four and three assists.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.