Penn State will wrap up a stretch of three road games at Purdue at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

After defeating Ohio State last Sunday and Indiana on Thursday, the Nittany Lions have a chance to increase their win streak to three games with the matchup against the Boilermakers.

With the 1-0 win over Indiana on Thursday, Penn State’s record improved to 8-6-1 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. In addition, coach Erica Dambach notched her 250th career victory.

Continuing the offensive pressure will be key for Penn State in Sunday’s game.

The Nittany Lions have seen more production on the offensive end lately from Kerry Abello. The junior has come up big in the past three games, dishing out one assist and scoring three goals, including the lone goal against the Hoosiers on Thursday.

Keeping Abello active in the attacking third will continue to benefit the Nittany Lions offensively.

In addition, Sam Coffey and Cori Dyke need to keep controlling the midfield by winning balls out of the air as well as communicating with their forwards and back line.

Penn State’s defensive play in the win against Indiana was stellar, only allowing two shots on goal throughout the game. Keeping up the communication and clean play out of the back will only benefit the team against Purdue.

The Boilermakers haven’t scored a goal in their last four games. They also have not won a game outright since Sept. 22.

The team’s record is 0-3-2 since that date. In their last matchup, which was at home on Thursday night, the Boilermakers battled Ohio State to a 0-0 tie through regulation and two overtimes.

Purdue has an overall record is 6-5-3 and a 2-3-2 record in the Big Ten. The team's home record 4-3-1.