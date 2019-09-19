It was a closely contested match, but Meredith Haakenson’s early goal proved to be the difference in Michigan’s second-ever win at Jeffrey Field.

Penn State never recovered from that goal on the counter, falling 1-0 after another lackadaisical offensive performance.

Coach Erica Dambach saw two of her most experienced players come back into the fold with Amanda Dennis and Kerry Abello returning to the starting lineup.

Dennis made her presence known five minutes in, diving to her right and saving Brooke Cilley’s shot.

A favorable Michigan bounce on a counter-attack allowed Sarah Stratigakis to run free and find the Wolverines’ top scorer in Haakenson, who calmly slotted the shot up and over an approaching Dennis for the early lead.

Penn State’s first good opportunity came by way of an indirect freekick as Michigan goalie Hillary Beall handled a backward pass. Sam Coffey’s power shot was blocked by the 11-person Wolverines wall.

The first half generally remained uneventful, with Rachel Wasserman’s breakaway run in the 38th minute ended up as a blocked shot and perhaps a front-flip long throw by Abello being the lone bright spots. Wasserman added late drama in the 43rd minute with a left-footed long shot that went just over the bar.

Linnehan made an early splash to start the second half, but her solo run ended in a lefty shot collected by Beall. Dennis came up with a big save 10 minutes later on Stratigakis’ close-range shot.

Coffey found another close crack at the goal with 25 minutes left, but her right-footed low long shot sailed just wide off the far post.

Dennis played a huge part in limiting the damage and giving her teammates a chance as she pulled off a trio of saves with around 15 minutes left.

Linnehan found herself on the receiving end of the through ball as Penn State amped up the attacking pressure with the clock dwindling, but Beall made a huge save on Linnehan, who struggled a bit after a lackluster first touch.

A miscommunication on offense served as one of the final notes of the match and summed up Penn State’s woes, as Schlegel played a through ball to Tagliaferri after the latter won it back. However, Tagliaferri did not make the run at all.

Attacking woes

Penn State cannot seemingly find the answer in the final third. Dambach had to make another change in pulling back the returning Abello off the front and back to the left back spot. It was the same problems with the offense in passes that are occasionally just wide or on the wrong foot.

The team did have time to work on the lingering issue, but the constant and forced changes did not seem to help.

Dambach’s tinkering

After a horrendous outing in the set-piece department, Dambach made a rather drastic change.

Early on, in deep free kicks and corner kicks, she deployed a better-safe-than-sorry set-up. All 11 players were essentially stacked in the box, sacrificing counter-attack for added security.

It worked as the Nittany Lions did not look shaky on the initial surge off a set piece, but it also took away one of the best factions of Penn State’s offense.

What now?

The Nittany Lions would need to get right sooner rather than later, but the process simply cannot be expedited with the injuries, absences and tinkering to make the equation work.

It will certainly take time, but Penn State frankly does not really have time now.

The team will have to work on the fly as a matchup against Michigan State awaits on Sunday at 1 p.m.