No. 23 Penn State will look to bounce back from a three-game home losing streak this Sunday, playing against another Big Ten foe in Michigan State.

Coach Erica Dambach has put another close loss behind her and shifted her focus to this matchup.

“That’s the only thing that we care about right now,” Dambach said. “That’s really important with this team is to really focus on Sunday and making sure we just continue to look at the little things that will help us on Sunday.”

All-American transfer Sam Coffey also urges the team to look forward and use the slump as fuel for the future.

“It still is a new season and we have to view this and put it behind us now,” Coffey said. “Nothing's changing, we’re the same team, the same blue-collar team, the same family that, you know, we're going to give it on Sunday and fix what we can adjust.”

“Games like this are preparing us for the ways that we are going to show that down the road big time.”

The struggles of the Nittany Lions could be attributed to the lineup inconsistencies that forced the coaching staff’s hands. The last match saw Amanda Dennis and Kerry Abello return to the squad, but freshman standout Kate Wiesner did not feature due to an injury sustained in the Virginia game.

The attack will need to find its form to support the team, supporting the rather stingy defense to complete a positive result. Six players have tried their luck in the front line, playing over 45 minutes and moving around the line, but nothing came to fruition against Michigan.

Looking at the Spartans, their biggest threat will undoubtedly be Gia Wahlberg. The sophomore started every game and pitched in eight goals, five more than any other players. Camryn Evans and Paige Webber will be joining her on the attack, both scoring three goals and having three and two assists respectively.

Penn State will also need to beware of Danielle Stephan. The junior midfielder is the creative hub of Michigan State, already accumulating five assists over the season.

The Spartans' defense has been a liability at times. The unit has only been able to keep three clean sheets in their first nine games. Redshirt freshman goalie Lauren Kozal has let it 1.01 goal per 90 minutes.

Michigan State started conference play with a loss against Ohio State. On top of that, the Spartans have not faced any ranked teams yet.

The game takes place at Jeffrey Field on Sunday at 1 p.m.