The Penn State women’s soccer program announced via its Twitter account Friday it has been named the fourth ranked women’s soccer program of the past five years by Soccer Wire.

Rankings were made based on a combination of the United Soccer Coaches Polls and Rating Percentage Index (RPI).

The women’s soccer team won a national title in 2015 and three Big Ten regular season championships between 2015 and 2019. The Nittany Lions also won three Big Ten tournaments in the same time frame.

Coach Erica Dambach and the Nittany Lions are 84-26 in that span as well.