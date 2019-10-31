Kaleigh Riehl, Kerry Abello, Sam Coffey and Ally Schlegel were named to All-Big Ten first team for their efforts in the 2019 season. Penn State has the most players named to the first team with Michigan, Wisconsin and Rutgers to follow.

The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 4 in the conference, going 8-3-0. In turn, eight players received accolades from the conference.

Frankie Tagliaferri is selected for the second team, while Ellie Jean received a third team consideration along with her inclusion as the Sportsmanship Award honoree for Penn State.

Schlegel is the big winner of the group, being named as the Freshman of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team and also in the All-Freshman team alongside Payton Linnehan and Cori Dyke.