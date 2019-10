Penn State’s Ally Schlegel has been named Big Ten Freshman of the year.

The redshirt freshman tallied 11 goals and 4 assists through the regular season, accumulating 26 total points.

The Colorado native’s 11 goals was good enough for her to finish the regular season in a three-way tie for the conference lead in goals.

Schlegel and company will begin Big Ten tournament play starting this Sunday at home against Iowa.