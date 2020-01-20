BALTIMORE — As the first round of the 2020 NWSL Draft drew to a close, there was already plenty of chatter around Baltimore Convention Center.

Four of the top five picks were moved minutes before and during the draft.

Sky Blue FC, under the new leadership of general manager Alyse LaHue and head coach Freya Coombe, made two huge trades to move down the draft board and then acquired USWNT staple Mallory Pugh.

“I believe having a thorough plan is important but also remaining nimble to the process, as you never know what might happen,” LaHue said. “Don’t let your emotions dictate your decisions, but be open and thoughtful about opportunities.”

As the 11th pick rolled around, Penn State’s Kaleigh Riehl was still on the board, which was out of some teams’ and media members’ projection.

One of those people was Chris Henderson, who evaluates prospects with advanced statistics and provides a different look into soccer.

“I think a lot of teams really value center forwards and attackers more than they do defenders,” Henderson said. “I was really surprised, like a lot of people were, that Riehl kind of fell because she has first-round talent.”

The same thing was said by the Sky Blue front office.

“We were thrilled that she was still available at the No. 11 pick, to be honest, it’s why we had to stop and take a timeout during that pick,” LaHue said. “We didn’t expect her to be there and we had already had other plans.”

LaHue brought up the plan and being nimble again, citing Riehl as “one of those amazing opportunities we didn’t expect to still be available.”

Coombe echoed her general manager’s thought as well.

“We’ve always done the contingency planning and knowing exactly what was happening,” Coombe said. “We’re really happy with the targets we picked up in each round.”

Amidst all the madness in the draft, Riehl was watching it all unfold with her family at home.

“I had no idea where I was going to land to be honest, and there was a lot going on,” Riehl said. “There were a lot of trades and so I was nervous and excited as well.”

Riehl’s name was announced by Amanda Duffy as Sky Blue’s pick, the 11th name to go off the board. It was her dream come true as a player.

“Honestly, I’ve spent so much time over the years preparing and hoping that I would put myself in the best possible situation to get drafted, and it’s pretty surreal that it’s finally come,” Riehl said.

On top of realizing her dreams, though, she will also be a part of a franchise on its way up.

Sky Blue was in a dire situation the previous season, with high draft picks like Hailie Mace outright refusing to sign with the team in 2019. And despite being in the New York/New Jersey market, they had to settle to play at Yurcak Field at Piscataway, New Jersey, sharing a field with the Rutgers soccer programs.

The team has shown ambitions to improve under co-owner, First Lady of New Jersey, Tammy Murphy, and it has a new vision brought upon by LaHue. Apart from the draft day moves, it also acquired Midge Purce and McCall Zerboni in trades and signed a deal to move into one of the premier soccer stadiums in the nation.

“There are a lot of changes going on in Sky Blue right now and I think they’re all for the best,” Riehl said. “They have had very exciting trades and the fact that they’re moving to Red Bull Arena is incredible. I’m excited to learn new things from [my teammates] and from the coaches.”

On top of the upward trajectory of the team, Riehl is expected to be a good fit as well.

Coombe commented on Riehl’s professionalism and her experience with the youth national team system. However, it is her on-field fit that excites the English coach the most.

“She likes to have good possession on the ball,” Coombe said. “That’s certainly the style that we’re going to want to play in building out from the back. I think she brings really top skills into that.”

Penn State coach Erica Dambach, who saw Riehl grow throughout the past five years, sees one of her top players being able to excel in the next level.

“She’s good on both sides of the ball. She’s equally as good in the attack as she is in her defending,” Dambach said. “She is able to beat teams on the dribble and also shut down the opponent’s best attackers as well. Sky Blue is getting the best young center back in our country.”

In the analytical eyes of Henderson, Riehl’s consistency propels her to a position where she can play at a very high level right away, perhaps even contending for Rookie of the Year.

“She never really had a game where she stood out as the worst player according to the metrics for advanced stats,” Henderson said. “You look at her defending numbers in terms of things like challenges won, tackles, aerial ability, and they’re all at the very highest level, so I don’t think she really has a huge weakness.”

In the InStat model that Henderson uses, Riehl has not ended up in the bottom five performers of any match she played this season.

Riehl, who had aspirations of playing professionally since she was little, gave the credit back to Penn State for putting her in the position she’s at right now.

“I chose Penn State believing that it was going to be the school that would be able to take me and help me grow and learn and follow my dreams,” Riehl said. “Coach Dambach is very detail-oriented. I think she has really prepared me for this next step, and the whole coaching staff in general they’ve helped me grow and learn to become a better player and better person.”

Riehl continues the legacy of Penn State players like Maya Hayes and Christine Nairn, who were at the draft as well, being selected by NWSL teams. It’s something the program and Dambach is really proud of.

“We are one of the three programs who have had a player drafted in every draft since the NWSL started,” Dambach said. “Our player development model is one that addresses all of the strengths and areas to work on for these programs and prepares them well when they get into a new environment and are faced with new challenges.”

From Dambach’s point of view, Riehl’s caliber and success speaks for itself as well.

“She’s a player that can be counted on any level, and I believe will excel in that environment surrounded by the best players in the world,” Dambach said. “Sky Blue is extremely lucky to have her and we will miss her very much within our program.”

Riehl’s time at Happy Valley is not quite done yet, as she will return to train with her Penn State teammates in preparation for the pro game.

However, as much as she looks forward to ascending in her career and learning and being among the best, she will always have her fond collegiate memories to look back on.

“I will never forget Penn State and everyone involved in Penn State,” Riehl said. “I am so incredibly thankful that I landed at Penn State, and I know that it was definitely the best school that I could have possibly been at.”