Penn State looked overseas to add talent ahead of the 2020 season and announced two new signings on Monday.

Eva Alonso out of Villanueva del Pardillo, Spain, and Maria Bjorg Fjolnisdottir from Gardabaer, Iceland, are the newest additions to the 2020 recruiting class for head coach Erica Dambach.

Alonso was a first team selection in the Spanish Women’s League each of the last three years and was named her team’s MVP twice.

Her decorated resume also includes two Spanish National Championships. On top of all that, Alonso was the team captain of the U-17 Spanish national team.

“She is one of the best all around we’ve seen in a long time,” Dambach told GoPSUSports.com.

Fjolnisdottir played in 100 games in the highest-level league in Iceland and also was a member of the league champions in the second tier women’s soccer league in Iceland.

“Maria brings with her a wealth of experience and talent,” Dambach told GoPSUSports.com.