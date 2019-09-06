On the heels of a three-game winning streak, including two wins last week out in California, Penn State was looking to continue its winning ways on the road against No. 22 West Virginia.

Ultimately the Mountaineers gave the Nittany Lions a run for their money but they held on for a 1-1 road draw.

The Mountaineers looked like the sharper team at home as they kept pushing the envelope for the go-ahead goal. West Virginia amassed 10 more shots than Penn State, but had two less shots on goal.

Kat Asman made her first start as a Nittany Lion in goal in place of Amanda Dennis. Jordan Canniff also made her debut coming on as a sub as the starting lineup remain unchanged.

West Virginia played with the upper hand for most of the game, especially in the second half. The Mountaineers were able to limit the impact of Sam Coffey, who had a rather quiet game when compared to her recent form.

It was a more evenly-matched game when compared to the last few games, with Penn State trying to look for space in behind and West Virginia with more of the attacking action in the first half.

The Nittany Lions were able to find opportunities mainly from crosses, but West Virginia remained stingy throughout in the box.

For the Mountaineers, Jade Gentile and Julianne Vallerand posed as the biggest threats on the wings as their team tried to break through an equally stingy Penn State defense. They also had the set-piece advantage throughout the game.

The first goal of the game came at the 29-minute mark from Ally Schlegel. The striker in red-hot form was able to rush the West Virginia backline to connect with Kerry Abello’s cross for a flying header into the back of the net.

This is Schlegel’s third straight game with a goal.

West Virginia started the second half hot, finding several set-piece opportunities and pressure in the Penn State half. However, nothing really came to fruition as the Mountaineers were not able to push deep into the final third.

West Virginia found the back of the net as the pressure mounted, though, and it did not take them getting into the box.

Alina Stahl made a turn off Vallerand’s lay-off and fired a rocket of a shot to the top corner as Asman can only watch the ball fly in while fully stretching for a save in the 49th minute.

West Virginia continued to pour it on after the goal as they piled on shot attempts and got Penn State scrambling at times. The Nittany Lions answered with a few flurries, but the Mountaineers defense was able to hold off the charges as the game heads to extra time.

Penn State retained possession well in the early stages of extra time, but it was West Virginia that had the best chance.

Stahl broke through with 10 seconds left as the ball bounced and Laura Suero made a game-saving tackle to preserve the result and took the game to double-OT.

The pace of play dropped in the second overtime as both teams endured a few knocks as well. Addison Clark and Abello’s long shots were the best chances as the match ended in a 1-1 tie.