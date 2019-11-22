It took overtime, but Penn State’s season is still alive.

The Nittany Lions found themselves down twice in the game and equalized both times, including an 87th minute goal. Frankie Tagliaferri finished the dramatic 4-3 victory at Palo Alto, California.

The Wildcats opened up the match with ferocity, already finding four shot attempts in the first fifteen minutes.

On the other hand, Penn State suffered a huge loss as Cori Dyke exited the game in the 16th minute.

Sam Coffey registered two corners for the Lions in the 21st minute, and found the game’s first shot on goal in the 29th minute.

Penn State then saw another player exit the action quickly, with Rachel Wasserman subbed out two minutes after she replaced Ally Schlegel. She would rejoin the fray in the second half.

After freshman Devon Olive found a shot on goal, Arizona answered with the first goal of the match. Grace Santos took a shot from outside the box and it was deflected. Amanda Dennis was moving the wrong direction as the shot was deflected and simply could not keep it out.

The second half opened up with a bang, as Brooke Wilson of Arizona and Coffey and Laura Suero all found the target within minutes.

However, the Wildcats found another goal to shore up their lead in the 50th minute. Iyana Zimmerman drifted wide and put in a cross/shot hybrid chip that went over Dennis.

Penn State did not give in, though, as Erica Dambach’s squad tied it up within 12 minutes.

Schlegel and Coffey linked up again for the former’s 13th goal of the season. Coffey put in a lefty lobbed pass into the box and Schlegel was able to find separation and tapped it in in the 57th minute.

Four minutes later, it was a tied game. Coffey took matters into her own hands and darted right into the box with the ball, and the 2018 All-American was able to finish the shot into the far post.

The drama did not stop there, as Arizona regained the lead at the 69-minute mark with a Sabrina Enciso goal. She was able to force a powerful shot into the near post top corner from a tight angle on the left wing.

Penn State rallied hard after suffering its third goal, but efforts from Kerry Abello, Jordan Canniff, Schlegel and Payton Linnehan were either off-target or saved in this chippy affair.

Coffey was here to save the day again, this time in the 87th minute. The junior midfielder took a left-footed shot and slotted it into the far post for the 3-3 result to end regulation.

Abello and Madison Goerlinger both had opportunities early on in overtime that needed the goalies to keep the game in play.

It only remained until the 97th minute, when Schlegel found Frankie Tagliaferri in front of goal and won the match for Penn State.