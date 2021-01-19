One former Penn Stater has decided to hang up her cleats.

After five years with Portland Thorns FC of the NWSL, former Penn State keeper Britt Eckerstrom retired after making 26 appearances for the club.

Britt Eckerstrom has announced her retirement from professional soccer.Thank you for leaving your mark on our club and this league. We'll miss you! 🌹Details: https://t.co/9bLXF5IkTi | #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/ikT1eTIRpf — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) January 19, 2021

During her time with the Thorns, Eckerstrom made 71 total saves and tallied five shutouts.

Eckerstrom redshirted her freshman season in 2012, but made 79 starts in goal for the Nittany Lions with 31 clean sheets in the blue and white uniform.

In her senior year, Eckerstrom captained the side and was named Defensive Player of the Big Ten Tournament and earned a spot in the Big Ten Tournament team.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

3 keys for Penn State women’s soccer’s success this season With an unprecedented spring season right around the corner, Penn State will soon begin a ne…