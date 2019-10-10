The Hoosiers put up a fight, but Penn State ultimately found a way to earn its second straight win away from home.

In a battle of two solid defenses, the coach Erica Dambach’s team ended the night with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph.

Immediately from the first whistle, the Nittany Lions deployed their accustomed high-pressing attack. The Hoosiers were content to sit in their own half, utilizing five players in the back to contain the likes of Ally Schlegel and Kerry Abello in Penn State’s dangerous attack.

Sam Coffey nearly put the Nittany Lions ahead in the 3rd minute when her low shot from the top of the 18-yard box trickled just wide of goal.

At the other end, a miscommunication between goalkeeper Amanda Dennis and Caitlin Haislip almost allowed the Hoosier’s to claim the advantage in the 13th minute. Haislip failed to gain control of the ball with an Indiana player at her back as Dennis came off her line, setting up a shot on goal, which Dennis was just able to tip over the crossbar.

After a rather uneventful first half, the Nittany Lions finally found the breakthrough in the 63rd minute when Frankie Tagliaferri sent a perfect through ball in the box for Abello, who calmly lifted it past Indiana’s Bethany Kopel for her sixth goal of the season. The assist was Tagliaferri’s eighth, which leads the Big Ten.

After claiming the go-ahead goal, the Nittany Lions took control of the match, slowing down play to hold on for the victory.

Tough to break down

Penn State’s fiery attack was met by an organized and patient Indiana defense that held strong for most of the game. In the first half especially, the Nittany Lions struggled to move the ball out wide, as Abello and Payton Linnehan were practically shut down on the wings.

With its attack limited, Penn State showed patience building out of the back and playing through the midfield, but the creativity of midfielders Tagliaferri, Cori Dyke, and Sam Coffey was unable to produce a final product until later on.

Off target

The Nittany Lions tallied 12 total shots in the match to the Hoosiers’ 7, however, only four were on target. Coffey led the team with 5 shots to her name.

Due to Indiana’s compact back line and numbers behind the ball, Penn State struggled to find players in space inside the 18-yard box, leading to a multitude of attempts from outside of the penalty area.

The Nittany Lions forced only 3 saves from Indiana goalkeeper Bethany Kopel, who watched the majority of balls coming her way sail wide of goal.

Key players in key moments

In a match in which its opponents held together well, Penn State needed to rely on its mainstays to produce a chance to put one past the opponent

Accordingly, it was the veterans Tagliaferri and Abello who linked up in the final third to score the crucial goal that gave the Nittany Lions a huge victory.

Tagliaferri, who has been an assist machine in 2019, delivered yet another key pass, extending her lead at the top of the Big Ten leaderboard.

Abello, who notched two goals against Rutgers and an assist against Ohio State last week, made her impact felt again on Thursday.

The Nittany Lions will stay in Indiana, traveling to West Lafayette to complete their road trip against Purdue on Sunday.