You’ve heard of student appreciation, teacher appreciation, fan appreciation, but a new kind of celebration will make its way to Jeffrey Field: pumpkin spice appreciation.

Penn State announced that it will recognize fall’s most popular flavor at its home match against Illinois on Thursday Oct. 17.

Throughout the night, fans will have a chance to take festive fall-themed pictures in a pumpkin spice photobooth and enjoy snacks complemented with pumpkin spice condiments at the concession stands, all while listening to pumpkin spice themed music.

Attendees can also spin the pumpkin spice prize wheel and some will have the honor of winning a certificate of basic-ness.

The Nittany Lions’ pumpkin spice festivities will surely bring about an amusing, however basic, atmosphere to their already entertaining flair on the field. The match against the Fighting Illini will kick off at 7 p.m.