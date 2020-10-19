Seniors Sam Coffey, Kerry Abello, and Frankie Tagliaferri didn’t expect their final seasons at Penn State to play out the way they have, but the three captains relish the chance to lead their team through a fall semester devoid of official competition.

The trio of Coffey, Abello and Tagliaferri was designated as official team captains in July.

They're excited to lead alongside each other, as Coffey mentioned their close bond.

“We’re all such close friends and just being able to do that with people who I personally consider like sisters is so special,” Coffey said.

Abello added that they are “a perfect trio” because each of them provides her own leadership strengths.

The qualities each of the three present derive from their roots and personal values.

As a leader, Coffey says she draws inspiration from her Christian faith, which has instilled selflessness and responsibility within her.

“Being a captain means ultimately just serving the team in any way that I can and putting them always before myself,” Coffey said.

Coffey also possesses a naturally positive outlook on life and tries to transmit her mindset to the rest of the team.

“I ultimately believe that we have a choice as to how we address everything and how we respond to everything,” Coffey said.

“I think my personality as a leader is just always choosing to see the good, to find the joy in things, to find the opportunity to grow. I really just hope to bring my teammates along with me in making that right decision of allowing whatever circumstances we’re facing to help make us better as people and as players.”

Coffey enters just her second season with the Nittany Lions, as the midfielder from Sleepy Hollow, New York, transferred to Penn State from Boston College in 2019.

She reflected on how the team has always encouraged her leadership, even when she was a newcomer a year ago.

“When I got here it took some time for me to get through the feelings of being an upperclassman, yet still feeling like a freshman and not knowing things and getting lost everywhere,” Coffey said. "I think once I got out of my own way and just realized that I had a lot to contribute as a leader, that’s when I really was able to find my voice and confidence in leading this group.”

Tagliaferri stated that being open and vulnerable to her teammates is important in the way she leads.

“To me, a good captain is someone that listens to their team and also learns from their team,” she said. “The most important part of being a captain is listening to how they feel, what their priorities are and what they need.”

Tagliaferri, who is from Colts Neck, New Jersey, also attributed her leadership qualities to her close family atmosphere at home.

Abello's goal as a captain is to raise up her teammates and motivate them, a quality that her parents instilled in her at an early age.

“The best advice I’ve ever received in terms of leadership in general is that leadership is making everybody else feel like they’re 10 feet tall, and just that idea of giving other people the confidence to be their best self,” she said.

Following in the steps of last year’s captains — Kaleigh Riehl, Ellie Jean, and Amanda Dennis — this season’s leaders have taken inspiration from those who came before them.

“They were just an exceptional example of Penn State women’s soccer standards and our pillars and everything that we are,” Coffey said. “We honestly just want to make them proud and follow the great example that they set for us in the way that they led this team last year.”

Abello expressed her admiration for 2018 captain Maddie Nolf, whom she admittedly looks up to.

“I think she really had that quality of lifting other people up, and it is what I aspire to do,” Abello said. “She made everyone feel like they were their best, that they could try new things on the field, that they could be themselves, and she would just love them unconditionally while also pushing them to be better.”

While Coffey, Abello, and Tagliaferri serve as the team’s designated captains, the Nittany Lions field a squad with many players who are ready to step up when needed.

“Even though we have designated leaders, we have a team full of leaders,” Abello said. “We are constantly developing the younger players because we always tell them, ‘This is about to be your team in a blink of an eye.’”

Abello also explained how having an entire team of leaders translates to success on the pitch.

“Especially on the field, you need different leadership qualities and personalities in different moments,” she added. “Even though we have our two or three captains in whichever season, those captains will always still look to other players on the team in certain situations and in certain moments.”

Dambach admitted that there is a lot asked of this year’s captains amid the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, but she believes that Coffey, Abello, and Tagliaferri have risen to the challenge.

“They’re having to make really hard choices right now, and they’re having to lead by example in areas that, frankly, it’s a lot to ask of 18-to-22-year olds,” Dambach said. “I think that this is the most challenging leadership season that I’ve been a part of, and I think there’s no better captains to lead us through than these three.”

