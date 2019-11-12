After missing out on the top-25 since Sept. 24, the Nittany Lions have returned to the field at the 18th spot, just before the start of the NCAA tournament.

The Nittany Lions were ranked 6th at the start of the season but saw their stock plummet when they went through a midseason stretch during which they lost five of seven games.

Currently standing at an overall record of 15-6-1, Penn State is currently riding a nine-game winning streak and picked up its eighth Big Ten Tournament title in program history on Sunday.

Stanford, who accompanies Penn State in the top left corner of the NCAA bracket reaches the top-ranked position after it was held by Virginia for nearly two months straight.

The Cavaliers, who were undefeated before falling to North Carolina in the final of the ACC Championship match, fall to the No. 3 spot.

The Nittany Lions will open up the NCAA Tournament at Jeffrey Field on Friday, Nov. 15 against Stony Brook.

Here is the complete top-25:

Stanford North Carolina Virginia BYU South Carolina Florida State UCLA Arkansas USC Wisconsin Kansas Duke Oklahoma State Memphis Texas Tech Brown South Florida Penn State Michigan Santa Clara Rutgers Texas A&M Louisville Xavier Georgetown