Women's Soccer vs Iowa, Canniff (32)
Midfielder/forward Jordan Canniff (32) battles for the ball against Iowa midfielders Hailey Rydberg (2) and Isabella Blackman (6) during the Big Ten quarterfinals against Iowa at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 2-0.

 Samantha Wilson

After missing out on the top-25 since Sept. 24, the Nittany Lions have returned to the field at the 18th spot, just before the start of the NCAA tournament.

The Nittany Lions were ranked 6th at the start of the season but saw their stock plummet when they went through a midseason stretch during which they lost five of seven games.

Currently standing at an overall record of 15-6-1, Penn State is currently riding a nine-game winning streak and picked up its eighth Big Ten Tournament title in program history on Sunday.

Stanford, who accompanies Penn State in the top left corner of the NCAA bracket reaches the top-ranked position after it was held by Virginia for nearly two months straight.

The Cavaliers, who were undefeated before falling to North Carolina in the final of the ACC Championship match, fall to the No. 3 spot.

The Nittany Lions will open up the NCAA Tournament at Jeffrey Field on Friday, Nov. 15 against Stony Brook.

Here is the complete top-25:

  1. Stanford
  2. North Carolina
  3. Virginia
  4. BYU
  5. South Carolina
  6. Florida State
  7. UCLA
  8. Arkansas
  9. USC
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Kansas
  12. Duke
  13. Oklahoma State
  14. Memphis
  15. Texas Tech
  16. Brown
  17. South Florida
  18. Penn State
  19. Michigan
  20. Santa Clara
  21. Rutgers
  22. Texas A&M
  23. Louisville
  24. Xavier
  25. Georgetown

