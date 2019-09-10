Ally Schlegel was the star of the show for a Penn State team that's firing on all cylinders, and she was rewarded for a strong weekend performance.

The redshirt freshman from Parker, Colorado was awarded Big Ten Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week.

She scored the Nittany Lions’ only goal against No. 22 West Virginia on Friday and netted the game winner against James Madison on Sunday.

Schlegel is currently on a four-game goal-scoring streak while also awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row.

Penn State also went two-for-two in Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week with Sam Coffey last week followed by Schlegel.

The Nittany Lions will return to action on Thursday, Sep. 12 against Oklahoma State. A marquee matchup is in store as No. 8 Penn State welcomes No. 4 Virginia to Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Sep. 15.