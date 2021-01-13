Penn State has placed two of its current players in the professional ranks.

The Orlando Pride selected Kerry Abello with the No. 24 overall pick in Wednesday's 2021 NWSL Draft.

With the 24th pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft...@ORLPride selects: Kerry Abello from Penn State University #NWSLDraft pic.twitter.com/8e9atEvyaV — National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) January 14, 2021

This follows the Portland Thorns' selection of Penn State midfielder Sam Coffey at No. 12.

Abello has served as one of the Nittany Lions' most versatile and valuable assets over her three years on the team, as she has featured in both defensive and attacking roles.

The senior from Batavia, Illinois, has compiled 15 goals and 8 assists in her 62 appearances for Penn State.

A year ago, Abello earned first team All-Big Ten honors as a result of her eight goals and three assists.

Abello was not listed among the players registered for Wednesday's draft, as all college seniors were eligible for selection.

Additionally, per a waiver approved by the NCAA, players selected in the NWSL Draft will have the option to retain their college eligibility for the spring 2021 season.

According to the Penn State women's soccer Twitter page, Abello plans to play for the Nittany Lions this spring.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE