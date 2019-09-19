Penn State will be looking to bounce back from two-straight home losses as it enters conference play against Michigan on Thursday.

Suffering the back-to-back 2-1 defeats also saw the Nittany Lions tumble from No. 8 to No. 23 in the latest USC Poll.

However, coach Erica Dambach saw this rough patch as a new opportunity to start fresh while also learning from past mistakes.

“Today, we hit the reset button,” Dambach said. “It’s a clean slate, a 0-0 record going into the Big Ten and that was very important, it was the right time for this.”

“It's a new season. We learn the lessons that we can take from the out-of-conference portion of the season, which are plenty, and use that as a blessing to go forward and use the adversity that we've had as our foundation and our strength to have success.”

A woe the Nittany Lions must fix is the final third play. Ally Schlegel was the lone goalscorer in the past two games, with both goals coming off set-piece plays from Sam Coffey. The frontline players lacked synergy occasionally, and the early season workload made the conditions even harder.

Looking over to the defensive end, it is imminent that Penn State must find its balance and consistency. The game-winning goal against Oklahoma State came off a botched defensive effort off of a corner, while Sydney Zandi found the back of the net for Virginia 36 seconds after Schlegel equalized.

This Michigan team will not be a pushover. The Wolverines are 5-2 heading into this matchup and are coming off of a win against No. 13 Washington State on the road. They also boast a stingy defense, allowing only four goals in seven games played.

Michigan also brings a potent attack with three players already chipping in nine points.

Sophomore midfielder Meredith Haakenson is the top scorer with four goals, while fellow midfielders Raleigh Loughman and Sarah Stratigakis both have three goals and three assists to show for.

“We've battled some adversity in our nonconference, but I think that's only going to make us stronger,” Dyke said. “I think the team's really rallying going into conference play, and I can't wait to see us put out good effort and work hard with each other and I think, because of what we've gone through early on, we're going to be that much better for it moving forward.”

Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. at Jeffrey Field on Thursday, Sep. 19.