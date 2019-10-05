The Nittany Lions will look to bounce back from yet another narrow defeat, as they will take on Ohio State to kick off their trio of inter-conference matchups away from home.

Thursday night’s gut-wrenching 3-2 loss in double overtime to Rutgers was another blow in what has been a rough stretch for Penn State, as it fell to an overall record of 6-6-1. Big Ten contests have not been kind to the Nittany Lions, in which they fare 2-3 against their conference rivals.

Despite its spell of disappointing results, Penn State’s overall performances have steadily improved.

Kerry Abello has succeeded in making her presence known on the field over the last few games. The versatile junior has spent time at left back in Kate Wiesner’s absence, but has made a greater impact when pushed up to the left wing position.

The Nittany Lions benefited from Abello’s involvement in the attack Thursday, as she scored both of Penn State’s goals.

Payton Linnehan will again be a key player for Penn State, as her 16 shots on target lead the team. The freshman has started in three consecutive games, establishing herself as a threat on the wings.

Synchronizing the likes of Abello, Linnehan, and Sam Coffey in the attack along with the ever-present threat of forward Ally Schlegel proved efficient in Thursday’s defeat and will be an important facet of Penn State’s game in the future.

However, with little to show for their progression, the Nittany Lions may be forced to grind out a result, even if it means changing their style of play.

“We love to play a certain brand of soccer and that certain brand has not produced results,” coach Erica Dambach said.

“We’re going to have to find a way to win, and that’s going to mean putting your body in harm’s way at times and maybe playing in a little different way than we want to play in terms of creating more chances, putting more players in the box, and being more direct. But at this point in the season you gotta do what you gotta do to win games.”

Keeping the morale high will also be key if Penn State is to get back in the win column. The Nittany Lions have dropped five of the last seven games since their five-match unbeaten streak at the start of the season. All six of the team’s defeats in 2019 have come by a margin of one goal.

“We can’t dwell on the tough patch that we’ve had in some of the last few games,” Coffey said. “We have to focus on giving it everything and just finding a way to win, and I know we can.”

Ohio State maintains an overall record of 4-6-1, going 2-2 in Big Ten competition. The Buckeyes enter the match against Penn State coming off a 1-0 win against Maryland at home.

Forward Kayla Fischer will look to maintain her good form. The sophomore, who was named to the 2018 Big Ten All-Freshman Team, ranks third in the conference with 40 shots and leads her team with 11 points from her 4 goals and 3 assists.

Penn State can perhaps draw motivation from its 4-0 triumph over Ohio State a year ago. At 3-1-1 on the road this season, the Nittany Lions will look to topple their opponents, who are 4-3 at home.

The Nittany Lions will face the Buckeyes at 2 p.m. Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.