Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Raquel Rodriquez collected the ball in the box. With traffic all around, she danced around and launched a shot to the far side of the net as she was falling down.

It was the 72nd minute of a scoreless game against Duke in the 2015 NCAA Women’s Soccer National Championship game.

Rodriquez’s shot found the back of the net.

Her goal was the difference as Penn State completed its eighth-straight shutout to win the program’s first-ever National Championship, 1-0.

Overall, it was the Nittany Lions’ 15th shutout of the season as their defense led them to the title game and shined in the biggest moment in program history.

Penn State posted a 20-0 scoring margin in the 2015 NCAA Tournament and was the first-ever Big Ten team to win the NCAA’s Women’s Soccer Championship.

The game didn’t come without its scares for the Nittany Lions, however, as Britt Eckerstrom was forced to make three saves and Duke had a cross go off the crossbar in the first half.

Duke outshot Penn State 6-4 in the first half and dictated the pace of play, but the Nittany Lions had three shots on goal to the Blue Devils, just one.

Penn State had a pair of opportunities to take the lead in the 13th minute, but Duke goalie EJ Proctor made the saves.

Rodriguez’s strike was her ninth career game-winning goal.

She was also named to the College Cup All-Tournament team and named the Most Outstanding Player on Offense of the 2015 College Cup.

Rodriguez’s teammates Frannie Crouse, Emily Ogle and Kaleigh Riehl were also named to the All-Tournament Team.

The National Champions finished the season 22-3-2 and ended the year on an 11-game winning streak.

