The NWSL Challenge Cup has just three games remaining in Utah, but Penn State alumnae are sprinkled all across the remaining teams’ rosters.

Prior to professional competition, players like Portland Thorns FC’s Raquel Rodriguez, Emily Ogle and Britt Eckerstrom helped guide the Nittany Lions to some of their most decorated seasons.

Over the program’s 26-season history, Penn State has won the Big Ten regular season title 19 times. With several noteworthy seasons to choose from, here are five of the best years in Penn State’s program history.

2000

In head coach Patrick Farmer’s last season leading the pride, Penn State made the Elite Eight for the second time in three years.

After a 20-2-1 regular season, as well as a perfect 10-0-0 conference record, Penn State dismantled Ivy League champion Dartmouth 4-0 before ultimately being upset by the West Coast Conference champion Portland Pilots 1-0 in overtime in the NCAA tournament.

The Nittany Lions finished the season 22-3-1, easily Farmer’s best season at University Park before he stepped down at Penn State to become head coach of the New York Power from the now-defunct Women’s United Soccer Association.

2014

Despite leading Penn State to six Big Ten regular season titles in her first seven years leading the Nittany Lions, head coach Erica Dambach had not taken her team to the Elite Eight prior to 2014.

After a surprise loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State rebounded with three straight home wins against Buffalo, UConn and Virginia Tech by a combined score of 7-2.

The Nittany Lions then traveled to College Station, Texas, for a bout with Texas A&M from which the Aggies emerged victorious, 2-1. While Penn State came up short during a 20-4-0 season, the groundwork was laid for a more successful ensuing season.

2005

Head coach Paula Wilkins’ 2005 season featured the only team in program history to finish the regular season undefeated. While Penn State did lose to Michigan on penalty kicks in the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lions otherwise entered the NCAA tournament without any blemishes on their record.

The Nittany Lions outscored their competition 81-24 on the season and rolled through the opening stages of the NCAA Tournament by beating Bucknell, West Virginia, Texas A&M and Santa Clara.

Penn State’s magic ran out once more against the eventual champion Portland Pilots when the Nittany Lions fell 4-3 in double overtime of the College Cup semifinals.

Penn State finished the season 23-0-2 with a 92% winning percentage, the best in program history.

2012

After a sixth consecutive first place finish in the Big Ten, Dambach led Penn State to its first-ever NCAA championship game appearance.

As a No.1 seed with their own bracket, the Nittany Lions hosted and defeated Long Island University-Brooklyn 4-0 and Boston College 5-2, before squeaking by Michigan on penalty kicks and knocking off Duke 1-0 to guarantee Penn State its third trip to the College Cup.

In the semifinals, Penn State defeated Florida State 2-1 in overtime to earn a spot in the finals against the 20-time national champion North Carolina Tarheels.

Though the Nittany Lions had four all-tournament team players in forward Maya Hayes and midfielders Maddy Evans, Taylor Schram and Christine Nairn, the Tarheels proved too powerful in a 4-1 victory en route to North Carolina’s 21st NCAA title.

2015

A year removed from an Elite Eight appearance, the Nittany Lions bounced back in a big way in 2015.

A No. 1 seed once more after a spectacular regular season with just three losses, Penn State hit the ground running in the NCAA tournament with four straight clean sheets at its home of Jeffrey Field against Albany, Boston University, Ohio State and West Virginia.

In the College Cup against Rutgers, with whom Penn State had traded wins in two earlier regular season meetings, the Nittany Lions continued to ride their spectacular defense and Eckerstrom’s goalkeeping to a 2-0 victory.

Facing the Duke Blue Devils in the finals of the College Cup, Penn State captured the program’s first NCAA Championship after an eighth consecutive clean sheet from Eckerstrom and a 72-minute goal from Rodriguez.

Her goal was all the Nittany Lions would need to beat the Blue Devils 1-0 and secure an NCAA championship.

