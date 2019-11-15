The road to a second NCAA title is starting at Jeffrey Field for Penn State.

After winning the Big Ten tournament with a 2-1 overtime victory over Michigan, the Nittany Lions clinched the fourth seed in the top-left corner of the NCAA bracket and return to the big dance for the 25th consecutive season.

The Nittany Lions open the tournament taking on Stony Brook on Friday at 6 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.

Although its record at home during the 2019 regular season was 6-5, Penn State is currently riding a nine game win streak in which three of its last four games were shutouts, only surrendering one goal to Michigan in the Big Ten title game during that span.

Coach Erica Dambach gave praise to Amanda Dennis and the back line and noticed that the team has been locking it down from defensive standpoint as the season has gone on.

“Amanda has been outstanding and the back four have really solved some of the things that we were struggling with earlier in the season,” Dambach said. “Overall, the team commitment to defending has gotten much better.”

Underclassmen contributions have helped the team immensely during that nine game win streak and throughout the entire season.

Freshman Payton Linnehan has scored in two of the last three games for the Nittany Lions, including the game winner in the Big Ten championship. In addition, redshirt freshman Ally Schlegel broke into the scoring column against Purdue and Iowa during the Big Ten tournament along with sophomore Rachel Wasserman, who also scored during the game against the Hawkeyes.

“I think they have grown a lot throughout the season, and it clearly shows. It’s really starting to click now,” senior Kaleigh Riehl said. “They are obviously very talented players and there will always be a certain amount of time that they have to adapt their style coming from club to college. They have made tremendous growth and I think a big thing is confidence, and them believing in themselves, knowing they can play at this level and compete with the best and I think that has helped a lot.”

Setting up Schlegel, the team leader in goals with 12 and overall points with 28, and Linnehan will be crucial going forward against Stony Brook and further into the NCAA Tournament.

Juniors Sam Coffey and Frankie Tagliaferri have also proven they can step up and make game-changing plays down the stretch. They have not only controlled the midfield against some of the best players in the Big Ten, including conference midfielder of the year in Michigan’s Sarah Stratigakis, but they have also provided and converted on offensive chances.

“Something Sam and I have been focusing on the midfield is working together better, communicating on the attack and on defense,” Tagliaferri said. “We are still working on it, but we know we are both hard-working and talented players, and if we can put everything together we can make a lot of things happen and it can be very beneficial for this team.”

Tagliaferri, the team leader in assists with ten, assisted Linnehan on the game-winning goal against the Wolverines while Coffey buried two penalty kicks in the Big Ten tournament, including one in the championship game.

“They are the key to so much right now. The key is that they figured out that they can make each other better,” Dambach said. “I think both of them are outstanding separately but together they are unstoppable, and they have grown in their belief of that and they have grown in their chemistry and desire to make each other better. It has been so fun to watch.”

Penn State will face Stony Brook for the second time in three seasons in the first round of the tournament. The last meeting, also held at Jeffrey Field, ended in a 7-0 Nittany Lion victory, a game in which Tagliaferri, a freshman at the time, scored two goals and Dennis, a sophomore at the time, recorded 45 minutes of shutout play in goal.

Stony Brook, the America East conference champion, comes into the game against Penn State with a 14-5-1 overall record and a 6-1-1 conference record. Offensively, the team is led by junior Alyssa Francese, 12 goals and one assist, and Franny Gotesson, six goals and six assists. The Seawolves have eight shutout wins and have been shut out three times throughout the season.