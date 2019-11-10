It took 92 minutes and 44 seconds with plenty of drama in-between, but Penn State has finally returned to the promised land of the Big Ten thanks to a Payton Linnehan chip shot from the top of the box.

It certainly did not look like the season would end this way earlier in the year, with the team teetering around the .500 mark for weeks and losing close games against ranked teams. This marks just the first ranked win of the season for Penn State.

Penn State is living the cliche of peaking at the right time.

With the win, the Nittany Lions stretched their lead on the all-time Big Ten leaderboard for most tournament titles in program history and earned an automatic NCAA tournament bid, but this meant so much more.

Back when Penn State first faced Michigan on Sep. 19, it was one of the more shaky performances by Penn State at Jeffrey Field amidst a two-match losing streak at home, and the Nittany Lions failed to produce against a stout Michigan team.

It is a younger team, with important starters like Kristin Schnurr, Shea Moyer and Kate Wiesner all being out for the season with injuries. The tumultuous season continued up until a home loss against Rutgers, after which Penn State strung together nine straight wins and capped it off with another Big Ten title.

Many of the players have credited the adversities they’ve faced earlier this season as a motivator.

Sam Coffey is one of them, after transferring from Boston College in hopes to achieve something more.

“I think there’s a general feeling of like, this is what we went through all that for,” Coffey said. “I honestly wouldn’t change any of it because I truly believe it prepared us for what we’re about to do.”

“I don’t care if we’re losing games in the beginning of the year because we’re winning again at the right time.”

And that, they did.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions have been stingy, but it was the offense that gelled together in this hot streak.

Coach Erica Dambach has stressed continuously how this would take time, and it has finally came to fruition.

Apart from learning from an earlier rough patch and showing resilience, this win could also be a foundation for what’s to come for the program, especially with a younger squad.

Apart from Coffey’s penalty goals, it was the freshmen who showed out in this tournament weekend. Jordan Canniff assisted Ally Schlegel for the first goal against Purdue, while Payton Linnehan was able to find the perfect chip to defeat the Wolverines in overtime.

Linnehan was awarded the Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Tournament accolade for that performance.

For seniors like Amanda Dennis and Sarafina Valenti, they mentioned how winning the Big Ten Championship in their freshman year was one of the most memorable moments in their careers.

In turn, for the likes of Cori Dyke, Linnehan and Canniff, this win would have been like reliving what Dennis and Valenti got to enjoy early on in their successful careers. The trio also heavily featured in this unforgettable season.

Playing on this level is a new experience in and of itself, and capping it off with a Big Ten title will leave a memorable taste in the younger players’ mouths for them to strive to get back to this level of success.

However, the season looks like it’s far from over.

Commentators Dean Linke and Jackie Manny mentioned that although Penn State might not be ranked as of now, no one would want to face a hot team in the NCAA tournament in a one-off knockout matchup.

Riding a nine-game winning streak, Penn State is as dangerous as any team in the country.