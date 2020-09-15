Over its 26 year history, Penn State has been home to one of the most prestigious women’s soccer programs in the nation.

Producing a myriad of top-quality players who have succeeded at the professional level, the Nittany Lions’ squad has featured stars across the years.

Here are the Nittany Lions’ all-time best 11 players.

Britt Eckerstrom, goalkeeper

The stellar defensive unit that helped Penn State win its first-ever NCAA title in 2015 was led by goaltender Britt Eckerstrom.

She recorded six straight shutouts in the NCAA tournament en route to lifting the trophy.

Eckerstrom registered 227 saves and 32 shutouts in 86 appearances from 2011-15.

After closing out her Nittany Lion career as a national champion, Eckerstrom was drafted by the NWSL’s then-Western New York Flash in 2016. In 2017, she was traded to the Portland Thorns, with whom she currently plays.

Ellie Jean, left back

Ellie Jean was a force at outside back during her time at Penn State from 2015-19, amassing one goal and eight assists in over 100 appearances.

She was also a member of the Nittany Lions’ 2015 national championship squad.

During her redshirt season in 2016, Jean started every game for the United States at the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The native of Coventry, Connecticut, currently plays with PSV Eindhoven in the top women’s league in the Netherlands.

Elizabeth Ball, right back

A versatile defender, Elizabeth Ball played all across the backline during her Penn State career from 2014-17.

In her 95 games, she scored nine goals and earned three assists.

Ball was a mainstay across the Nittany Lions’ defense during her tenure and helped lead Penn State to its first national championship in 2015.

In 2018, Ball signed with the Portland Thorns FC and was traded to the Utah Royals FC in 2020.

Kaleigh Riehl, center back

The all-time leader in minutes played among Division I position players in college soccer used to call Happy Valley home.

Kaleigh Riehl was a stalwart on the Penn State backline from 2015-19, appearing in 101 games with two goals and three assists to her name.

In just her freshman year, Riehl started 27 games and belonged to an impressive Nittany Lion back five that also included the aforementioned Eckerstrom and Ball.

Alongside Jean, Riehl represented the United States at the 2016 U-20 Women’s World Cup, starting in all six matches.

Sky Blue FC selected Riehl with the 11th pick in the 2019 NWSL College Draft.

Whitney Church, center back

Whitney Church racked up nine goals and four assists in 100 appearances for the Nittany Lions from 2011-14.

She started every game of Penn State’s 2012 season, in which it reached the NCAA title game, falling to North Carolina.

Her professional career kicked off when she was selected 30th overall by the Washington Spirit in the 2015 NWSL College Draft.

Ali Krieger, midfielder

Although Ali Krieger has played most of her professional career at right back, she was an elite midfielder during her Penn State days.

She tallied 12 goals and 19 assists in her 94 appearances for the Nittany Lions from 2003-06.

Over her illustrious college career, Krieger was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2003 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2004.

Krieger was named a first-team All-American in 2005 and 2006. She is the only Nittany Lion to earn All-American honors at two different positions, as she switched to defense in her senior season.

Krieger has earned 107 appearances for the U.S. women’s national team, appearing in the Women’s World Cup three times in 2011, 2015, and 2019, as she is a two-time World Cup champion having won in 2015 and 2019. Krieger made her Olympic debut in 2016 when the U.S. failed to medal.

Following her Penn State career, Krieger played in Germany with FFC Frankfurt from 2007-08, where she won the UEFA Women’s Cup.

She has previously played professionally for the NWSL’s Washington Spirit and is currently a member of the Orlando Pride.

Raquel Rodriguez, midfielder

Arguably the one of greatest players in Penn State soccer history, Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez was dominant in midfield and attack during her Nittany Lion tenure from 2012-15.

She was a four-year starter, compiling 23 goals and 28 assists in 93 games played.

In her senior season, Rodriguez scored the goal that won Penn State its first NCAA title in program history. For the same year, she was awarded the MAC Hermann Trophy — the highest individual honor in college soccer.

Her legendary collegiate career earned her a wealth of accolades, including Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2012, first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2014 and 2015, Big Ten Midfielder of the Year in 2014 and first-team All-American honors in 2015.

Rodriguez was selected second overall in the 2016 NWSL Draft by Sky Blue FC, where she spent the first four years of her professional career before moving to the Portland Thorns FC in 2020 via trade.

The native of San Jose, Costa Rica, has scored 43 international goals in 73 appearances for “Las Ticas” and notably scored her country’s first ever goal in a Women’s World Cup in 2015.

Christine Nairn, midfielder

From 2008-12, Christine Nairn helmed Penn State’s midfield, tallying 34 goals in 94 appearances.

As a result of her senior season, in which she racked up 17 goals and 12 assists and appeared in the NCAA championship game, Nairn was named a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy.

Nairn made two appearances for the U.S. women’s national team in 2009, recording one goal.

Nairn was selected seventh overall in the 2013 NWSL College Draft by the Seattle Reign FC. She has gone on to play for the NWSL’s Washington Spirit, Orlando Pride, and currently plays for the Houston Dash.

Emily Ogle, midfielder

Emily Ogle, a native of Strongsville, Ohio, completes the Nittany Lion’s all-time midfield.

From 2014-18, she compiled 20 goals and 21 assists in 100 appearances, playing a defensive role in the center of the park.

In addition to winning a national championship in 2015, Ogle was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2014 and first team All-Big Ten in 2017 and 2018.

Ogle currently plays for the Portland Thorns FC in the NWSL after the team selected her with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Christie Welsh, forward

In her junior year in 2001, Christie Welsh became the first Penn State player to win the MAC Hermann Trophy.

This honor was a result of her accomplishments from 1999-2002, as Welsh scored 82 goals and 52 assists in 97 appearances for the Nittany Lions, making her the conference and the university’s second all-time leading goalscorer.

Welsh went on to make her debut for the U.S. women’s national team in 2000, scoring 11 goals in her 15 appearances.

Maya Hayes, forward

Considered to be one of the best Penn State forwards to date, Maya Hayes made a name for herself during her 89 appearances for the Nittany Lions.

She became the third-leading scorer in program history with 71 goals and 21 assists throughout her Penn State career.

Hayes was selected sixth overall by Sky Blue FC in the 2014 NWSL College Draft and has made appearances with the U-18 and U-20 U.S. women’s national teams.